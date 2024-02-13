Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams
Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo has had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP manufacturers as he reiterated that the Japanese team needs to find solutions to be more competitive.
At the age of 24, Quartararo is now in his sixth season in MotoGP, a class in which he won the title in 2021 and in which he has always competed on a Yamaha.
The Frenchman, whose contract with Yamaha expires at the end of 2024, has been demanding a reaction from the Iwata-based manufacturer for the last two years, but it has not been forthcoming.
The M1 bike's lack of speed on a single lap, and its performance in low-grip conditions, left Quartararo desperate last year, and he launched several ultimatums in search of solutions, which could make him think about the possibility of extending his deal with Yamaha, which expires on 31 December.
The Japanese constructor has clearly stepped up its efforts, with the hiring of Max Bartolini (technical director) and Marco Nicotra (aerodynamics), both from Ducati, with whom they hope to change the pace and reduce the gap between their bike and the all-powerful Ducati.
"There has been a response to what I asked for, although the result of this is perhaps not what I wanted," Quartararo told Motorsport.com on the final day of testing at Sepang.
"I've already had initial contacts with other brands, but Yamaha will surely know about that.
"Now it's up to Yamaha to see what steps they take. I'm quite happy with what they've done, but it's a question of seeing how things develop in the short term."
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Despite the eight tenths that separated Quartararo from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, the fastest rider last week in Malaysia, the Frenchman highlighted the significant change that Yamaha has made in its approach in an attempt to return to winning ways.
"There has been a big change at Yamaha," he added. "It's clear that I don't like being so far away, and when I go into the garage I don't do it with a smile, but the way we work now is much more aggressive.
"In the past, there was a saying in the paddock that the Yamaha engineers were always the ones who went to the hotel first. Right now they are working very hard.
"We have new people coming in, coming from a factory that was winning (Ducati), which is way ahead."
The final pre-season test will run at Losail on Monday and Tuesday next week before the season kicks off on 10 March.
