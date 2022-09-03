Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism Next / Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

Fabio Quartararo says he is “starting to have much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions after iffy conditions exposed the weaknesses of the Yamaha at Misano.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Light rainfall hit qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday, but the Q2 pole shootout session was still run on slick tyres.

Quartararo could only manage eighth, one place ahead of nearest title rival Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, but behind an armada of Ducatis. An in-form Francesco Bagnaia will still start ahead of the reigning world champion, despite a three-place grid penalty.

The Frenchman admits eighth was the best he could do in the conditions and says a lack of power with the Yamaha meant he could not ride around the time lost by avoiding damp kerbs.

“It’s the maximum I could do, but I am disappointed,” Quartararo said. “In this condition, some corners I could not go on the kerb, like Turn 6.

“I could not really carry speed like we have to do with the Yamaha and we don’t have any acceleration [to compensate].

“Basically Turns 6 to 7 was not great, Turn 15 I had to use less corner speed because we could not really use the kerbs.

“I’m disappointed but it’s always the same problem. I’m starting to have much less fun than before, so we have to find a solution to qualify faster.”

Read Also:

Quartararo says the risks he is having to take in trying to overtake other bikes means on Sunday his first lap will be critical to how his race will pan out.

“That’s the problem, where can I overtake?” he said when asked how he can attack the Ducatis ahead of him on Sunday.

“It’s a track where there’s a lot of acceleration and braking. If I am getting close I cannot make any overtakes, so of course in Austria I could overtake but the risk I’m taking in any overtake is so much.

“I will have to make a great start, great first lap and play a lot in the first four corners.”

Quartararo hailed Bagnaia’s qualifying effort to go second-quickest and minimise his grid drop disadvantage, and says only being eighth-quickest is more disappointing than failing to capitalise on the Ducati rider’s penalty.

“In the end he made an incredible qualifying, but in the end it’s disappointing that we are fighting always with the same guys,” he added.

“They are fast, I think their bike is the reference right now. But of course it’s tough because I give my 100%, I did my best, but it’s only P8.

“It’s only three tenths [off pole] but it’s P8. So, it’s really disappointing but in normal conditions I know my pace is good.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism
Previous article

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism
Next article

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings
MotoGP

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes San Marino GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans
MotoGP

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans

Quartararo has to make “strange overtakes” racing Ducati MotoGP bikes San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo has to make “strange overtakes” racing Ducati MotoGP bikes

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Latest news

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings

Marc Marquez says when he feels ready to return to racing in MotoGP in 2022 it will not be to do “one race and then stay at home”.

2022 Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Misano plays host to the 14th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, September 4.

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he 'doesn’t want to think' about the MotoGP title implications of his main rivals starting behind him for the San Marino Grand Prix.

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “having much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

Fabio Quartararo says he is “starting to have much less fun” in MotoGP qualifying sessions after iffy conditions exposed the weaknesses of the Yamaha at Misano.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.