Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike

The reigning world champion ended the final pre-season test of 2022 in Indonesia second overall after posting a 1m31.074s lap late on in Sunday’s session.

Quartararo has made his frustrations with a lack of top speed gain with the 2022 M1 known over the pre-season, and said on Saturday that he was struggling to push on a qualifying lap more than he did in 2021.

This was a key area of work for him on Sunday at Mandalika, though says he “expected a bit better” from his laps despite making a step forward in qualifying mode.

“Yes, so this morning I was pretty fast but not feeling so great, so I was not so happy,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he’d found any qualifying gains.

“This afternoon the conditions were really similar, so I was happy because more than the lap time my feeling was much better.

“But we arrived to the limit, unfortunately. I felt on the limit everywhere.

“The lap time improved but I expected it to be a bit better. But let’s see, Qatar will be another story. But from my side I’m 100% ready.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo also completed a race simulation on Sunday, but says his choice of medium rear tyre – prompted by Michelin being set to change the soft for the Indonesia Grand Prix next month – led to his run being a “nightmare”.

“So, today we decided with the team to go with the medium for the race simulation because the soft will not be here for the race,” Quartararo explained.

“But actually it was a nightmare of a race simulation, I’ve never had such a bad feeling with a rear tyre.

“After the race simulation, I rode with old-old soft, and I was more than half a second faster.

“So, I’m really happy with the pace, even this afternoon I did 1m31.6s on a 10-lap old rear tyre.

“So, it’s really good. But actually I think we make a great job let’s say.

“We adapted ourselves to the bike and I feel our pace is strong.”