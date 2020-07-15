Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach

The Petronas Yamaha rider rode the Yamaha R1 Superbike at the Paul Ricard circuit earlier this month to prepare for the opening round of the 2020 MotoGP season in Spain.

It is understood that Quartarato’s bike was fitted with performance parts deemed to contravene the FIM rulebook on private testing.

The regulations state that non-concession manufacturers, including Yamaha, cannot take part in private tests with race riders on MotoGP machinery, with the only running allowed on stock road bikes.

The FIM noted that while the infraction was unintentional, the R1 Quartararo rode did not comply with MotoGP’s testing regulations.

As a result, he will be barred from taking part in the first 20 minutes of Friday’s FP1 session. Quartararo, however, has appealed the decision.

Estrella Galicia Moto3 rider Sergio Garcia has also been handed the same penalty for a breach of testing regulations.