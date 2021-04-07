MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

By:

Fabio Quartararo says sharing France’s first ever MotoGP 1-2 with Johann Zarco in the Doha Grand Prix was “one of the best moments of my career”.

Quartararo: Sharing MotoGP podium with Zarco a career highlight

The Yamaha rider stormed to victory in last Sunday’s Doha GP in Qatar ahead of Pramac’s Zarco, securing the first ever French 1-2 in the modern MotoGP era and the first in the premier class of grand prix racing since the 1954 French GP at Reims - when Pierre Monnerret won on a Gilera and Jacques Collot was third on a Norton.

Both now stand first and second in the championship, with Zarco leading Quartararo by four points following the Qatar double-header.

Quartararo admits he was close to tears during the national anthem before Zarco started enthusiastically singing along, branding the historic podium a career highlight.

“It was good,” Quartararo said of his race. “Luckily I had a few metres of advantage to Johann, but feels really great to have us both on the podium.

“When he started to sing the French anthem, I was having a lot of emotions and almost crying, but he made me laugh and that was a great moment together.

“I think it’s one of the best moments of my career, sharing the podium with Johann.”

Zarco says what he and Quartararo achieved was “phenomenal” for French motorcycle racing and ranked sharing the Doha podium with his compatriot alongside his Moto2 title success.

“It’s true, we have been speaking with Claude [Michy, French GP promoter] about what can happen with both of us in the last corner,” Zarco added.

“I said ‘I think I will not risk because I need to wait for the main straight’.

“It did not happen, but clearly having Fabio winning the race and me second, I’m happy all the same.

“So that’s why I really pushed to sing because you have to realise that it’s just phenomenal what we can do for France right now for motorbike [racing]. So, we have to enjoy and really we enjoyed it a lot.

“He said it was one of the best moments of his career. I didn’t realise it that way, but it’s true that it’s one of the best with maybe some world titles from a few years ago.

“But this one is a unique moment.”

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
18h
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021

