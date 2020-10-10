MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Warm Up in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / French GP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Poor Mir qualifying won’t dictate race strategy

shares
comments
By:

French Grand Prix poleman Fabio Quartararo insists his strategy for Sunday's Le Mans race won't change owing to MotoGP title rival Joan Mir's season-worst qualifying result.

Petronas SRT's Quartararo and Suzuki's Mir are split by eight points at the head of the MotoGP standings, with Quartararo blitzing the field for a home pole at Le Mans on Sunday.

Mir failed to make it out of Q1 and will line up in 14th, offering a prime opportunity for Quartararo to extend his points lead on Sunday.

Quartararo is flanked by the fast-starting Ducatis of Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci on the front row, but is confident his pace in the first sector hasn't already resigned him to a losing battle with the Desmosedicis.

He also insists he is "not thinking about Mir" right now and how that could force him into banking points instead of going for the win depending on where the Suzuki rider ends up.

"Well, we know that they [the Ducatis] start really well, but we can manage to get good starts," Quartararo said when asked by Motorsport.com how Mir's qualifying and starting alongside Ducatis would affect his approach to the race.

"So, I'm not really thinking about it. [I will] try to do my best. The first sector I'm actually good, so we'll do the best as possible to make a good first sector in the first lap. But we'll see.

"But, honestly, I'm not thinking about Mir. I just want to enjoy. I think we have great pace to fight for the podium and for the victory. So, [I will] just try to be calm and do our best.

"So, this is what I'm thinking for tomorrow more than the championship."

Suzuki riders have typically struggled in qualifying this year, with neither Mir nor teammate Alex Rins making it to the front row in 2020.

The colder temperatures at Le Mans this weekend have exacerbated the Suzuki's inability to extract the maximum from soft rubber in time attack mode, with Mir noting he's losing half a second in the first sector alone.

"Looks like we are coming, we are improving but not enough," he said. "I think we have margin to improve for tomorrow, but the reality is we'll start really far back.

"We are working to improve in that area, the temperature with the front tyres is something for the moment we struggle with.

"I lose a lot of time in the first sector, because the first left corner I'm not able to stop the bike, I don't have any feedback and if I try anymore [to push] I just lose the front.

"This is really difficult, I lose half a second in the first sector and this is a lot of time. But the good news is, in the other sectors we are fast.

"So, this means we can be fast but we need to find a solution for the first sector. If we improve three tenths, or two tenths in that sector, tomorrow we can make a really good race."

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack

Previous article

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Texas Texas Motorplex's Billy Meyer interview
NHRA NHRA / News

Texas Texas Motorplex's Billy Meyer interview

NASCAR Mailbag: Why the Camry isn't going anywhere
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR Mailbag: Why the Camry isn't going anywhere

GM statement on magnesium manifold
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

GM statement on magnesium manifold

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez lands 2021 ride with new NASCAR Cup Series team

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about his meeting with Jay Z and Beyonce
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about his meeting with Jay Z and Beyonce

Latest news

Quartararo: Poor Mir qualifying won’t dictate race strategy
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Poor Mir qualifying won’t dictate race strategy

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3h
2
Formula 1

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
NHRA

Texas Texas Motorplex's Billy Meyer interview

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Mailbag: Why the Camry isn't going anywhere

Latest news

Quartararo: Poor Mir qualifying won’t dictate race strategy
MGP

Quartararo: Poor Mir qualifying won’t dictate race strategy

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack
MGP

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.