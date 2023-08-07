Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
Fabio Quartararo says his tangle with Luca Marini during MotoGP's British Grand Prix was "not even a mistake" but was due to the Yamaha's overtaking struggles.
The 2021 world champion came together with the VR46 rider on lap 18 of Sunday's race, losing the front of his fairing, which forced him to pit for his other bike.
Marini escaped unscathed, while Quartararo went on to finish 15th of the 17 riders to cross the line, the Frenchman running as high as seventh at one stage having started last.
Asked whether the tangle was the result of a mistake, Quartararo told Motorsport.com: "Well, it was not even a mistake.
"You know, when you are struggling that much to overtake a rider, happens to Marc also, but you are that much on the limit that you have to test many things.
"At the end, there are things that happen and unfortunately I lose all the fairing. It happens."
Despite running behind the leading pack, Quartararo does not believe he could have fought in the top five.
He reiterated his previous comments about the M1 struggling for grip, especially given the mixed conditions across the weekend.
Quartararo said: "I think the top five ended up super closely, so I think maybe considering the starting position a little bit better, I think I could have made a bit… maybe between Martin and the guys.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"For me, the issue is when the track is really low on the grip, we are struggling so much.
"Even Aleix [Espargaro] made the fastest lap on a 2m02s, and last year was almost one second faster, so the grip was much better.
"We are losing so much in the grip, so I had no opportunity to fight with the top guys."
Despite his promising progress through the field, Quartararo said he "cannot be more optimistic just because I make this kind of race".
He added: "I think that I had not a bad feeling, I know where is the problem, but I just give my 100% and try to fight.
"But you know, the only one I could really overtake was Franco, because we use the same bike and I can carry the same line as him.
"But when I am behind all the other bikes, you catch them under brake, they go on acceleration, you have never an opportunity to overtake them."
