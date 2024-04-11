All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Americas GP

Quartararo says Yamaha MotoGP renewal down to ‘huge confidential’ changes

Fabio Quartararo says he was swayed to remain with Yamaha beyond 2024 in MotoGP after being told about “confidential” changes incoming that are “huge” for the project.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:

Last week Yamaha announced it had re-signed Quartararo to a new two-year contract, reportedly worth around €12 million per season, taking him through to the end of 2026.

It comes as Yamaha has continued to struggle for form in the first round of 2024 and Quartararo admitted discussions with rival teams.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Americas Grand Prix, the 2021 world champion says a meeting held at the last round in Portugal helped him decide to remain with Yamaha after what he was told about the next steps of the M1 project.

“Of course we talked to different manufacturers,” he started. “The decision was not easy. But in Portugal we had a great meeting with top management of Yamaha, engineers, about the project from now until the end of the year and 2025 and 2026.

“There are some really interesting things, which are still confidential in Yamaha, new people, and the project is going to be huge. So, the decision was made in Portugal.”

Yamaha has already made key changes to its working methods over the winter, chief amongst them was the signing of long-time Ducati engineer Max Bartolini as technical director.

Fabio Quartararo, Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Factory Racing, Thomas Maubant

Fabio Quartararo, Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Factory Racing, Thomas Maubant

Photo by: Yamaha

Quartararo added that his arrival as well as the budget that Yamaha is committing to the MotoGP project were also key factors in his decision.

“I think also one of the reasons is the budget in terms of improving the bike is really high in Yamaha,” he said.

“With the arrival of Max Bartolini from Ducati, he really brought us some good ideas and Yamaha can make it quick – but not super quick because we need a little bit of time.

“But this is something super important and already next year it [the bike] can be quite different.”

He added: “It was great because for me in Portugal it was a lot of information that made me want to stay.

“First of all, it’s the project that Yamaha is building for the future, starting from now of course… well, from January.

“What really made me want to stay was the way we totally change the way of working.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Already from testing in Malaysia, something was not working and some engineers wanted to take it out [from the bike] already.

“But some engineers said ‘no, we will resolve the problem’ and it [then] worked. Also some confidential projects for the future that is going to be huge, that Yamaha is investing a lot in the project.

“When a brand like Yamaha, it will be my sixth year this year, really wants to keep me it’s loyalty from them also.”

Asked by Autosport if he thinks the next two years is time enough to be competitive again with Yamaha, Quartararo replied: “Yes. I don’t know when. I think this year it will not be easy because we started a little bit too late.

“But already we will see some steps coming at halfway in the season and hopefully we can make some more steps to the front.”

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse
Next article Marquez: Liberty must target young audience to grow MotoGP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales tops opening practice from Martin, Acosta

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales tops opening practice from Martin, Acosta

MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales tops opening practice from Martin, Acosta
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo signs new MotoGP deal with Yamaha despite 2025 rumours

Quartararo signs new MotoGP deal with Yamaha despite 2025 rumours

MotoGP
Quartararo signs new MotoGP deal with Yamaha despite 2025 rumours
Rins "needs to do something different" to Quartararo on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Rins "needs to do something different" to Quartararo on Yamaha MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Rins "needs to do something different" to Quartararo on Yamaha MotoGP bike
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

MotoGP
Americas GP
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024
Rins feels like 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me”

Rins feels like 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me”

MotoGP
Americas GP
Rins feels like 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me”
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Australian GP
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin smashes lap record in FP2
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars

MGP MotoGP
Texas
NASCAR and MotoGP would benefit from crossover weekend, say Trackhouse stars
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA