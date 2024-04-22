All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Spanish GP

Quartararo stresses ‘quality over quantity’ with upcoming Yamaha MotoGP update

Fabio Quartararo admits May will be “a busy month” for Yamaha as it ups its MotoGP testing time but has stressed the “quality” of upcoming updates matters more than “quantity”.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The start to the 2024 MotoGP season has not been easy for Yamaha having scored just 19 points in the opening three rounds, with a best of eighth for Fabio Quartararo in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Despite this, Yamaha has been able to snare Quartararo to a new two-year contract and has big updates planned for the coming races.

With tests lined up for after the Spanish and French GPs, 2021 world champion Quartararo admits the next month will be "busy" but is "quite optimistic" for the updates scheduled.

"It will be a busy test for us in Jerez," he said. "Then after Le Mans, we have two days in Mugello.

"So, it's going to be a busy month for us, but it's the mindset for me right now. It's not focused on the results but focused on trying to improve our bike.

"Of course, it's difficult because I'm a winner and I want to finish the best as possible, but I think sometimes it's great to make these kinds of things that we made this weekend."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if Yamaha management had told him anything about the amount of updates it would be bringing, Quartararo added: "I think the amount is not the most important thing.

"It's better the quality than the quantity. I think the quality of the aero that is coming, they are really optimistic because from 2019 till this year we were riding the same aero basically.

"This year is the first year we are racing with a different style of aero.

"So, basically, we are learning. From January we have made some big steps, but from January to April is just a few months and you cannot completely change your bike and mentality. But we are quite optimistic."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite finishing a lowly 12th in the Americas GP, Quartararo feels the weekend was positive overall as Yamaha has been able to confirm exactly what its main issues are.

"I mean, the direction we know what we need," he said. "So, this is something really positive because it's three races and three races where we missed exactly in the same areas.

"This weekend was great because we basically tried many, many things. Now we turned around all the settings on the bike.

"We need new items to really improve. It's coming, it's on the way, but I think right now the goal is on improving our bike and not focus on the results."

Read Also:

Watch: MotoGP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win | 2024 #AmericasGP

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Marquez: Rossi-like Acosta can't be ruled out of MotoGP title fight
Next article Could Acosta get a Verstappen-like mid-season promotion to KTM in MotoGP 2024?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open

Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open

MotoGP
Americas GP
Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

MotoGP
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo: Marquez's Honda exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha

Quartararo: Marquez's Honda exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha

MotoGP
Americas GP
Quartararo: Marquez's Honda exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha
Marquez: Age a key factor in Quartararo's new Yamaha MotoGP deal

Marquez: Age a key factor in Quartararo's new Yamaha MotoGP deal

MotoGP
Americas GP
Marquez: Age a key factor in Quartararo's new Yamaha MotoGP deal
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024

MotoGP
Americas GP
Lin Jarvis to step down as Yamaha MotoGP team boss at the end of 2024
Rins feels like 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me”

Rins feels like 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me”

MotoGP
Americas GP
Rins feels like 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike “rides me”
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Australian GP
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race format includes different tire compounds

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race format includes different tire compounds

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
2024 NASCAR All-Star Race format includes different tire compounds
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach
Power “didn't have any defense” against Dixon due to tire strategy

Power “didn't have any defense” against Dixon due to tire strategy

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Power “didn't have any defense” against Dixon due to tire strategy
Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX on sale for £500,000

Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX on sale for £500,000

Auto Automotive
Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX on sale for £500,000

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA