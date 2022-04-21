Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vinales "much better" on Aprilia than Yamaha after early 2022 races Next / Suzuki expresses desire to continue with Rins in MotoGP for 2023
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Quartararo warns Yamaha 'can't make mistakes' now

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo warns he and Yamaha are “not allowed to make mistakes” in the next races if he is to defend his crown.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo warns Yamaha 'can't make mistakes' now
Listen to this article

After the first four races of a hectic 2022 season, Quartararo has scored just one podium so far.  

A lack of progress in the Yamaha package has meant either side of his Indonesia second place, Quartararo has finished ninth in Qatar, eighth in Argentina and then seventh last time out in America.  

He is currently only 17 points off championship leader Enea Bastianini, but notes that the next run of races starting this weekend with the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao – where he won last season – have to bring podiums given how suited the Yamaha is to the coming track layouts. 

“This one is 50/50 for us, but it’s true that Jerez and Le Mans are really important tracks for us,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he views Portugal as the real start to his 2022 season.   

“We are not allowed to make mistakes.  

“If we want to fight for the championship, mistakes are not allowed.   

“So, in this kind of track, it’s to be on the podium and make no mistakes because if not it will be difficult to arrive in a good position at the end of the year.” 

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Yamaha currently lacks top speed relative to its rivals and struggles when it gets stuck behind faster bikes, as the riders cannot use the cornering strengths of the M1.  

Quartararo has previously noted that the M1 has a narrow operating window, which is very much dependent on the grip on offer at a circuit.  

But, when asked if he was expecting any updates from Yamaha now MotoGP has returned to Europe, Quartararo said there had been no real discussions about this with his team.  

“I hope [we get some updates soon],” he added.  

“At the moment I have not much news about this, but we have to because imagine I was happy to finish P7 in Austin.  

“It sounds ridiculous because I was world champion last year and I was happy to finish in that position in Austin. We need to have new things.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Vinales "much better" on Aprilia than Yamaha after early 2022 races
Previous article

Vinales "much better" on Aprilia than Yamaha after early 2022 races
Next article

Suzuki expresses desire to continue with Rins in MotoGP for 2023

Suzuki expresses desire to continue with Rins in MotoGP for 2023
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident Portugal GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes Portugal GP
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo's COTA MotoGP qualifying crash a failed "bet" Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo's COTA MotoGP qualifying crash a failed "bet"

Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Latest news

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin

Nakagami feeling "extra pressure" to save MotoGP ride
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami feeling "extra pressure" to save MotoGP ride

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.