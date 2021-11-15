Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Quartararo “worried” about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022

By:

MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo admits Ducati’s form during the Valencia Grand Prix weekend has him “worried about next year”.

Quartararo "worried" about Ducati going into MotoGP 2022

For just the second time in its MotoGP history, Ducati locked out the front row in qualifying with Jorge Martin on pole ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller.

And in Sunday’s 27-lap season finale, Bagnaia took his fourth win of the season ahead of newly crowned rookie of the year Martin and Miller.

Ducati’s last Valencia win came in 2018, while its previous victories before that was in 2008 and 2006, with the layout of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit typically not suited to the Desmosedici.

But Quartararo – who was fifth after a difficult weekend in Valencia – says Ducati’s form at Valencia is proof of the “massive step” the Italian marque has made with its MotoGP bike.

Asked by Motorsport.com if his tough final two rounds were concerning for him after such a strong season, Quartararo said: “To be honest, Portimao wasn’t difficult.

“It was we made a bad qualifying and we couldn’t overtake.

“But here was difficult and everybody says this track is not a Ducati track, but 1-2-3, on pole position and 1-2-3 in the race.

“They make a massive step, so I’m more worried about next year.

“But this is something I have too much on my mind right now.

“I need to leave it to Yamaha, they know what they have to do to improve for next year.

“So, of course we are not fully confident because they make that step. But we are the world champions of this year, so we need to enjoy it.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo has made no secret of his desire for Yamaha to bring a more powerful engine to its bike for 2022 to be able to get on terms with the Ducati, with the Frenchman noting that “we arrived to the limit” of the current M1 package in Valencia.

“I’m giving my maximum always and I think you can see it,” he added.

“But there is one moment when you arrive to the limit of your bike, and I think today we arrived to the limit.

“To be honest, it was tough to understand how much turning, drive and power they have, because I was behind Jack and he just… I don’t know how much horsepower they have, but they have a lot.

“But in the end it’s something Yamaha needs to work on and it’s quite clear what we need to do. So, I repeat it a lot to Yamaha, but I think they know what they have to do.”

