Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alex Marquez ‘never saw Marc so down’ after latest injury setback Next / MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck"

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo says the operating window of the 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike is “really small” and feels finding grip on the bike “is a bit of luck”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck"
Listen to this article

Quartararo has endured an inconsistent start to his title defence this season, with the Yamaha rider struggling to ninth in the opening round in Qatar before putting on his best-ever wet weather display in Indonesia to take second.

The Frenchman has made no secret of his unhappiness at the lack of progress Yamaha has made in improving the top speed of the YZR-M1 this year, while noting in Qatar that he was having a lot of rear grip problems.

This weekend’s Argentina Grand Prix will take place at a Termas de Rio Hondo circuit that has been used little since MotoGP’s last visit in 2019.

With the weekend schedule losing Friday’s running due to freight delays, this could complicate bike set-up for the Yamaha rider – who admits “you can’t do many things” to prepare his bike for a low-grip scenario if a track is very dirty.

“How to prepare, I don’t know,” he said on Thursday. “To be honest, it’s a situation where you can’t do many things.

“You cannot always try to improve the rear grip of the bike, but basically the grip from the track is something that is so important and our window for our bike to work is really small.

“And when we have a lot of grip, our bike is working perfectly; you feel like you can do whatever you want. But, as soon as you have low grip it looks like you are pushing much more for less.

“So, I tried in Qatar many, many things, but you need to have a little bit of luck and it depends on which corner and track you can adapt yourself quickly. But I cannot prepare for that.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo is so far the only Yamaha rider to have scored a podium in 2022 or even have come close to doing so.

RNF Racing rider Andrea Dovizioso has repeatedly talked of how Quartararo is doing exceptional things to get the Yamaha to work in his way of riding.

Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli says he is still taking time to adapt himself to the factory M1 because he is not able to maximise his package with his crew in the same way the Frenchman is.

Read Also:

“I see how planted Fabio is with the bike and how precise the modifications he does are with his crew on the bike,” Morbidelli explained.

“So, seeing the level he is able to have and seeing the kind of modifications he does on the bike, I understand he had a kind of knowledge of the bike and with the crew that I don’t have.

“But I’m planning to have it as soon as possible.”

shares
comments
Alex Marquez ‘never saw Marc so down’ after latest injury setback
Previous article

Alex Marquez ‘never saw Marc so down’ after latest injury setback
Next article

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP

MotoGP Argentina schedule altered again amid freight delays Argentinian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina schedule altered again amid freight delays

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Latest news

Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Freight delays allow Nakagami to contest Argentina GP

MotoGP Argentina schedule altered again amid freight delays
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina schedule altered again amid freight delays

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to "strange" F1-style Red Bull Ring chicane

Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.