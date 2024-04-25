Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP satellite team "must be an extension of the factory"
Fabio Quartararo says it is “really important” for Yamaha to secure a satellite MotoGP squad for 2025 but believes it “must be an extension of the factory team”.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Japanese marque has been without a customer outfit since the end of the 2022 season, when the former RNF squad elected to sign a multi-year deal with Aprilia.
In recent years, the importance of strong satellite structures has become a key element for a manufacturer's success in MotoGP – spearheaded chiefly by Ducati.
Currently, Ducati factory-backed Pramac leads the riders' standings with Jorge Martin in 2024, while much of KTM's success in the first three rounds has come courtesy of Tech3's Pedro Acosta.
Securing a new satellite structure is now outgoing Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis' primary focus, having recently secured 2021 world champion Quartararo to a new contract.
Asked about this on Thursday ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Quartararo has stressed that any satellite Yamaha team must be fully supported by the factory and not simply be a paying customer.
"It's really important," he said."We are – Yamaha and also myself – are working really hard to have a satellite team.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"I think that it's really important, especially if you check how many laps we can do in the pre-season.
"If you check the number of laps we did compared to Ducati, it's completely different and you can test many things, but also have the comments of more riders.
"So, this is really important and I think to have… I wouldn't even say a satellite team.
"For me, it must be an extension of the factory team. They must have factory bikes, factory support and I think it's important for the riders.
"In the end, the rider you have close to you with the same bike is your first rival.
"But if you have three more, it gives you even more motivation and I think you can even learn more from the others."
It is thought that Yamaha has been in talks with several teams about 2025, including VR46 and Pramac.
However, VR46 team director Uccio Salucci recently told Motorsport.com that it was likely to remain with Ducati.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Newgarden “didn’t rehearse” emotional IndyCar press conference
Marquez says Ducati MotoGP bike adaptation "is finished"
Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments