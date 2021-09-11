Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

By:

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo believes he currently "doesn’t have enough pace" to fight for the podium in Sunday’s Aragon Grand Prix despite qualifying third.

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Quartararo scored his 11th successive front row start this season after putting his Yamaha third on the grid on Saturday at Aragon, albeit 0.397 seconds off poleman Francesco Bagnaia.

The Yamaha rider says he expected a strong qualifying run, as even last year when he took a career-worst 18th finish in the Aragon GP he still started from pole.

Based on race runs in FP4, Quartararo is amongst the strongest runners, but feels he needs to make another step overnight to be in the hunt for the podium on Sunday.

“Yes, I have not a really clear goal for tomorrow,” Quartararo, who is defending a 65-point lead, said.

“I want to have fun. Of course, it would be great to fight for the podium.

“But to be honest, I don’t feel I have the pace enough, so I will try to manage the best result as possible and I will try to stay with the front guys and fight until the end.

“But right now, at least we need to make a step in the warm-up to be able to fight for the podium tomorrow.

“So, let’s hope for an improvement on the warm-up.”

 

Read Also:

 

Highlighting where he thinks he needs to improve, Quartararo says he is “doing something wrong” in the final corner and this is only giving away more time in an already-weak final sector for Yamaha.

“Yes, I knew in one lap I was pretty fast,” he added.

“Here last year we made a pole position in the first race, but the Ducatis were not that fast last year.

“So, I think that’s also a point I didn’t expect.

“But I’m really happy about that lap time because it’s the maximum I could get.

“We are pretty well in all the sectors. Sector four is a sector that, ok the Yamaha is not that great, but I’m doing something wrong in the last corner too.

“So, I think it’s a combination of everything that I’m really slow in that sector.

“But we will see, we always try something in FP2, FP3, FP4, and the base in FP2 was a little bit better.

“So, tomorrow morning we will go on the base setting and I will try to work on my riding style on the last corner.”

shares
comments

Related video

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

Previous article

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

11 h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Latest news
Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

8m
Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
Video Inside
MotoGP

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

38m
Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

2 h
Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

3 h
MotoGP finalises 2021 calendar with Argentine GP officially cancelled
MotoGP

MotoGP finalises 2021 calendar with Argentine GP officially cancelled

4 h
Latest videos
Moto GP: Vinales' style 00:36
MotoGP
27m

Moto GP: Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix

Moto GP: Marquez explains anger at Aragon FP2 crash 00:46
MotoGP
7 h

Moto GP: Marquez explains anger at Aragon FP2 crash

MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes 00:51
MotoGP
Sep 10, 2021

MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

Moto GP: Vinales explains 'mental release' after Yamaha exit 00:49
MotoGP
Sep 10, 2021

Moto GP: Vinales explains 'mental release' after Yamaha exit

More from
Lewis Duncan
Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike in qualifying

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.