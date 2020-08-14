MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win

shares
comments
Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 4:35 PM

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo “can’t say” he expects to fight for victory in the Austrian Grand Prix and next week’s Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring.

The Red Bull Ring is one of the least Yamaha-friendly circuits on the calendar owing to its high-acceleration nature, with M1 riders 6-12km/h slower than the Ducati through the speed traps in Austria on Friday.

Adding to its problems is the fact – as Motorsport.com reported earlier – that Yamaha riders have had to turn down their engines over reliability concerns.

Quartararo – who did managed a third-place finish last year at Red Bull Ring – was only 0.010 seconds inside the top 10 in 10th in the only dry session of Friday in FP1.

Generally happy at the pace he showed considering he made a mistake on his flying lap in FP1, and given the nature of the track, Quartararo admits he is likely facing damage limitation exercises for the Austrian double-header.

“For the tyres, I think it’s going to be better, much better than in Brno because actually in FP1 we made a mistake, I forget to swap [engine] maps and it was a mistake,” he said. 

“Performance was still not bad, we make 1m25.1s at a track we struggle. Also, the setting of the bike was not so good this morning.

“Actually, I’m not so happy about today but I think I’m happy because I know that the condition of the bike was not so great.

“So, I can be happy tomorrow we have more things to try. But, of course, we can’t say that we are here to fight for the victory unfortunately.

“But I will do my best as possible, bring maximum point as possible and arrive at Misano that [will begin a run of] four races in a row that will be good tracks for us.”

Motorsport.com did press Quartararo on Yamaha’s engine situation, but he claimed to have no knowledge of his motor being turned down.

“Well, actually I have no idea about it, but actually... I have no idea,” he responded.  

“Actually, I hope to have more power but I have no idea about the revs, that’s maybe a question to ask to one of our team members.”

Read Also:

Factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi was also pressed on the issue, though he too remained cagey – if giving the game away slightly - on the subject.

“A little bit yes, but the top speed for us is always a weak point,” Rossi said when asked by Motorsport.com if it was true that Yamaha’s engines have been turned down.

“On the paper this track is difficult because all the straights are very long and in all the speed sheets we are very low.

“So looks like our bike has other strong points, but we suffer on top speed.”

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Previous article

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Next article

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
2h

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Laguna Seca: GT race summary
SRO America SRO America / News

Laguna Seca: GT race summary

WS: Roseville II: Golden Gate Racing Team race report
NASCAR NASCAR / News

WS: Roseville II: Golden Gate Racing Team race report

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into an “unknown world” Prime
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Special feature
1h

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into an “unknown world”

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Latest news

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
11m

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
32m

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

1h
2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

2h
5
SRO America

Laguna Seca: GT race summary

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks
MGP

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win
MGP

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MGP

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
MGP

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2
MGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.