Previous / Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead Next / Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation means I 'don't care at all' about it

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says his remote chances of winning the 2022 MotoGP world champion this weekend make it a good situation “to not care at all”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation means I 'don't care at all' about it
Listen to this article

The reigning world champion comes into this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix finale 23 points behind Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and needs to win to keep his hopes alive.

With Bagnaia only needing two points, and the continued power and grip problems Quartararo has faced on the Yamaha making his hopes of defending his title remote, the Frenchman is resigned to his likely fate.

“Well, I mean the goal is clear,” Quartararo said on Thursday at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

“I have only one goal in my head, clearly nothing to lose.

“So, I will do my best to do it, fighting for the win, and I mean it’s of course not the best situation to fight for the championship.

“But it’s a good situation to not care at all. Whatever happens, it will be a tough season but a good one. I mean, it’s all in.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo has struggled in qualifying trim this season, scoring just one pole in 2022 compared to the five he managed last season on his way to the championship.

But a harder front tyre allocation brought by Michelin to Valencia has boosted Quartararo’s confidence in being able to push harder in qualifying, which he admits “is important to us” if he is to fight for victory on Sunday.

“Especially last year we had a big issue with the front tyre,” Quartararo continued.

“And this year we have one step harder, it’s going to be a big help for us.

“We know how important it is for us, so I’m pretty confident.”

Quartararo fractured the middle finger on his right hand in a crash last time out in Malaysia and will have surgery on it once the season is over.

However, he does not expect it to cause him issues this weekend, adding: “It’s not so painful but it’s bent.

“So, riding even in Malaysia was not a big issue.

“I had some painkillers, but it’s not an issue and for sure will be even less so here. I will have surgery in the winter just to have a normal finger because it’s pretty strange.”

