Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Red Bull to follow Marc Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship

Red Bull has communicated to Honda that it will end its long-standing MotoGP partnership with the team following Marc Marquez's exit, Motorsport.com understands.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Author Germán Garcia Casanova
Updated
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Red Bull has sponsored the works Honda team since the 2006 season, when it ran Nicky Hayden and Dani Pedrosa.

But the Austrian company's logos only appeared on the bike's livery in 2015, two years after Marquez made his debut in MotoGP and won the title in his rookie season.

Red Bull's logos have featured on all of Repsol Honda's bikes since, but the energy drink brand's contract with the Japanese maker included a clause that allowed it to break the deal should Marquez leave the team.

The six-time MotoGP champion announced last month that he will part ways with Honda - with which he had been since his debut in the series in 2013 - at the end of the 2023 season to ride for Ducati at the Gresini team.

Following Marquez's decision, it is understood that Red Bull has communicated to Honda that it will end its partnership this year.

The deal between the drinks company and Honda not only stipulated that it could be terminated in the event of Honda losing the Spanish rider, but also that the works Honda team would not be allowed to carry any advertising from another energy drink brand until 2025.

A Honda source confirmed to Motorsport.com that Red Bull would enforce the clause releasing it from sponsoring the team in 2024, while Honda will also be forbidden to carry advertising from any Red Bull competitor until the end of next year.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

In addition to Red Bull's departure, which according to reports could become a sponsor of the Gresini team since it is Marquez's personal backer, Honda sources said that the contribution from other partners could be reduced.

For the moment, everything seems to indicate that Repsol will continue with Honda for another year and will fulfil the agreement that links the Spanish oil company until the end of 2024, as stipulated.

However, next season could be Repsol's last as Honda's main sponsor after 30 years of uninterrupted partnership.

For Honda, losing Red Bull's sponsorship and, possibly reducing the contribution from other brands, will not mean an insurmountable problem in the short term as it will save 20 million euros by not paying Marquez's wages in 2024.

This figure will compensate for these losses and that is hoped will help the short-term development of the Tokyo manufacturer's bike.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Malaysian GP
Germán Garcia Casanova
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda

Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda

MotoGP

Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

MotoGP

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

Marc Marquez says he won't race for free at Gresini MotoGP team in 2024

Marc Marquez says he won't race for free at Gresini MotoGP team in 2024

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Marc Marquez says he won't race for free at Gresini MotoGP team in 2024 Marc Marquez says he won't race for free at Gresini MotoGP team in 2024

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team
More from
Repsol Honda Team
The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad

Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

Westbrook swaps Cadillac for Porsche in JDC-Miller MotorSports IMSA return

Westbrook swaps Cadillac for Porsche in JDC-Miller MotorSports IMSA return

IMSA IMSA

Westbrook swaps Cadillac for Porsche in JDC-Miller MotorSports IMSA return Westbrook swaps Cadillac for Porsche in JDC-Miller MotorSports IMSA return

Does GM's engine plan strengthen Andretti's F1 claims?

Does GM's engine plan strengthen Andretti's F1 claims?

F1 Formula 1

Does GM's engine plan strengthen Andretti's F1 claims? Does GM's engine plan strengthen Andretti's F1 claims?

Lia Block joins Williams Driver Academy, will race for ART in 2024 F1 Academy

Lia Block joins Williams Driver Academy, will race for ART in 2024 F1 Academy

F1AC F1 Academy

Lia Block joins Williams Driver Academy, will race for ART in 2024 F1 Academy Lia Block joins Williams Driver Academy, will race for ART in 2024 F1 Academy

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe