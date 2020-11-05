MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Replacing Rossi "something dreams are made of" - Gerloff

shares
comments
Replacing Rossi "something dreams are made of" - Gerloff
By:

Garrett Gerloff says being called up by Yamaha to potentially ride Valentino Rossi's MotoGP bike in the European Grand Prix is an "honour" and the "stuff dreams are made of".

Yamaha announced on Wednesday that one of its World Superbike riders Gerloff had been selected as the standby replacement for Rossi for this weekend, after the Italian tested positive for COVID-19 again on Tuesday.

Rossi underwent another test on Wednesday, but the results of this are not known yet, with Yamaha hoping to have news by 7pm local time.

Read Also:

Gerloff wishes the circumstances surrounding his potential MotoGP debut were different, but concedes it's still "an amazing opportunity" for him.

"About the whole situation, it's obviously unfortunate and I wish that it wasn't the situation with Valentino being positive for COVID," he said when asked by Motorsport.com what his feelings were ahead of the European GP.

"That's definitely not good and I hope he recovers as fast as possible.

"But if he's still testing positive, for sure it's a pretty amazing opportunity to ride the Yamaha M1 and be at a MotoGP race. It will be pretty crazy."

When asked what it was like to potentially ride the nine-time world champion's M1, the WSBK podium finisher added: "For sure, I'm honoured Yamaha is considering me for the replacement ride for Valentino. It means a lot to me, it's cool.

"As a Yamaha rider and as a motorcycle fan in general, to potentially ride one of the greatest of all time's bike, that's definitely an honour and it's some big shoes [to fill].

"But it would be amazing. I've been watching MotoGP since like 2006 and he's always been the best guy or one of the best guys.

"So, for sure I have a lot of respect for Valentino. He's an amazing rider, I don't have words, it's something that dreams are made of."

Gerloff says he wants to discover from Yamaha how Rossi approaches a race weekend and also what he struggles with on the bike to figure out his own plan of attack.

"The first thing I want to know about is what is Valentino's style of approaching a weekend, what are the things he focuses on the most, what is his strategy to attack the weekend?," he said.

"Also I want to know what are some of the things he's been struggling with with the bike, so that maybe I can have that in my head a little bit and try to have a complete picture of what the situation will be."

Friday's running at Valencia is set to be in wet conditions, but Gerloff doesn't feel this will disadvantage him as he learns MotoGP machinery as everyone around him will have to ease into the sessions too.

"I think for me it could be a good thing just because with it being wet, it's one of those things where you have to work into everything slow and everyone has to work into the weekend slow," he added.

"I've never been to this track, I've never ridden the GP bike. There's a lot of newness, so to go into the start of the weekend with some weather, I don't think it will be a bad thing."

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

Previous article

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

Next article

Yamaha being investigated over illegal MotoGP engines

Yamaha being investigated over illegal MotoGP engines
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Garrett Gerloff
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

What NASCAR didn't like about Joey Logano's rear suspension
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

What NASCAR didn't like about Joey Logano's rear suspension

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test

Latest news

Replacing Rossi "something dreams are made of" - Gerloff
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Replacing Rossi "something dreams are made of" - Gerloff

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

Trending

1
WTCR

Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Replacing Rossi "something dreams are made of" - Gerloff

29m
5
MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP team unveils all-new 2019 livery

Latest news

Yamaha being investigated over illegal MotoGP engines
MGP

Yamaha being investigated over illegal MotoGP engines

Replacing Rossi "something dreams are made of" - Gerloff
MGP

Replacing Rossi "something dreams are made of" - Gerloff

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours
MGP

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules
MGP

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MGP

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

Latest videos

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.