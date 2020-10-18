MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

shares
comments
Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
By:

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says his Aragon Grand Prix victory was “more difficult” than his Silverstone MotoGP battle with Marc Marquez and Texas fight with Valentino Rossi in 2019.

Rins came from 10th on the grid to end the first lap in fourth in Sunday’s 23-lap Aragon GP, before coming through to a lead he wouldn’t lose on lap eight.

The Suzuki rider came under pressure first from his teammate Joan Mir, before Honda’s Alex Marquez chased him hard in the latter stages, but he held on to claim his third premier class victory. 

Rins took a breakthrough win in Texas last year after beating Rossi when Marquez crashed from a commanding lead, and pipped the latter by 0.014 seconds in a thrilling Silverstone battle last August (pictured above at the finish line).

However, Rins says his Aragon win was harder to achieve as it’s “easy to make a mistake when you are leading”.

“This was my first race that I win leading the race,” MotoGP’s eighth different winner of 2020 Rins said. “The last two wins I was fighting with Valentino, with Marc.

“But this one I think was a bit more difficult because it’s easy to make a mistake when you are leading the race. I tried to maintain my calm and I was riding quite well.

“It was difficult because I was seeing on the pit board that Joan and Alex were coming really fast, but I tried to maintain my calm, tried to keep the tyres for the end of the race because racing with the soft rear is not to keep the tyre life constant. 

“But we get it. This first position for me, Suzuki, we are doing a really good job, getting a lot of podiums. It means they have done a good job in the pre-season and for sure they wanted it.”

Read Also:

Rins has had a difficult campaign, having been plagued for a large part of it with the after-effects of a broken and dislocated arm during the Spanish GP weekend.

Teammate Mir’s form has largely been stronger, though Rins was on course for at least second at Le Mans and had just taken the lead in the Austrian GP when he crashed.

When asked by Motorsport.com if his Aragon win proved a point to his doubters, he said: "Yes, for sure. As you said, we really struggled this year to get this position. I think I had the potential in a lot of races, but in the end it never the first position never came for mistakes, for crashes.

“Finally, it arrived. I’m so happy for this because it was not so easy, and for sure a lot of people told me that I need to be more calm because I had two crashes trying to overtake in Austria overtaking [Andrea] Dovizioso, and Le Mans in the wet. 

“But I knew that I had this potential and also the bike to do this.”

Having been a pre-season tip for the title by many following a strong testing period, Rins still has a shot at just 35 points behind new championship leader Mir.

Race winner Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Race winner Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo

Previous article

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Englishtown shuts down drag racing operations with immediate effect
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Englishtown shuts down drag racing operations with immediate effect

Doug Kalitta Sr lost cancer battle
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Doug Kalitta Sr lost cancer battle

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

NASCAR should get the Cup Series championship race it needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

NASCAR should get the Cup Series championship race it needs

Latest news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Suzuki’s Mir expects a “great fight” with Yamahas in Aragon GP
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki’s Mir expects a “great fight” with Yamahas in Aragon GP

Trending

1
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

2
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

3
WRC

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires

4
NHRA

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

5
NHRA

Englishtown shuts down drag racing operations with immediate effect

Latest news

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight
MGP

Rins: Aragon win harder than Marquez Silverstone fight

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Rins wins from Marquez, disaster for Quartararo

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MGP

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Suzuki’s Mir expects a “great fight” with Yamahas in Aragon GP
MGP

Suzuki’s Mir expects a “great fight” with Yamahas in Aragon GP

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash
MGP

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.