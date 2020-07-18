MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
20 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash

shares
comments
Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 2:56 PM

Suzuki MotoGP rider Alex Rins has been taken to hospital in Jerez for further checks on a suspected shoulder fracture following a crash in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying.

Rins was heading through the fast Turn 11 right-hander towards the end of the lap at Jerez in the closing stages of Q2 when he lost the front of his bike and was forced to check up.

Sent into the gravel at high speed, Rins crashed and rolled violently.

A Suzuki spokesperson confirmed he has been sent to hospital for further checks after initial tests were carried out at the circuit’s Clinica Mobile.

“Due to the crash he had at the end of Q2 and the following examination he underwent at Clinica Mobile, Alex Rins is now being transferred to Jerez hospital for further tests, including an MRI scan to his right shoulder,” a brief statement read.

Rins’ participation in Sunday’s season-opening Spanish Grand Prix is in question, with Suzuki expected to wait till the morning before making a decision.

The Spaniard has endured a tricky day at Jerez, having failed to get into the direct Q2 places at the end of FP3.

He also had a run-in with Marc Marquez in that session while trying to improve on his final flying lap, though the Honda rider escaped punishment after presenting evidence that he had slowed for yellow flags being waved for Tech3’s Iker Lecuona’s Turn 2 crash.

Though he made it out of the first part of qualifying, Rins did suffer a low-speed tumble at Turn 2 right at the end of the session.

He has qualified his Suzuki ninth on the grid.

Read Also:

Rins’ injury comes just weeks after Andrea Dovizioso plunged the start of his season into doubt with a broken collarbone he sustained in a motocross accident in Italy.

The Ducati rider said on Wednesday after the test at Jerez that he was suffering “no strange pain” from his shoulder.

Pramac’s Jack Miller crashed just seconds before Rins did at the same place, but walked away unscathed.

The Australian later said his fall was caused by him simply going too fast through the corner as he tried to better his fifth-place.

Next article
Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Previous article

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Trending Today

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1 / Formula 1
30m

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
41m

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
Formula 1 / Formula 1
38m

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

Latest news

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash
MotoGP / MotoGP
55m

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
Video Inside
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Ducati: Lorenzo "has proposed himself" for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP / MotoGP

Ducati: Lorenzo "has proposed himself" for 2021 MotoGP season

Marquez cleared by stewards after Rins investigation
MotoGP / MotoGP

Marquez cleared by stewards after Rins investigation

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

2
Formula 1

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

30m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

41m
4
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

1h
5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash
MGP

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
MGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Ducati: Lorenzo "has proposed himself" for 2021 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati: Lorenzo "has proposed himself" for 2021 MotoGP season

Marquez cleared by stewards after Rins investigation
MGP

Marquez cleared by stewards after Rins investigation

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's
MGP

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.