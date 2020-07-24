Rins endures "painful day" at Jerez on MotoGP return

Rins crashed in qualifying for the Spanish GP at Jerez last week and had to miss the race owing to his injury, but was declared fit to ride on Thursday.

Completing just eight laps in FP1 without the use of painkillers, and admits he felt “much more pain” than he was expecting to after the session.

He managed 16 laps in FP2 and a best lap of 1m39.101s to end the day 21st and last on the combined timesheets having taken anesthetics in the afternoon.

“It was a hard day for me, painful day,” Rins said. “On the bike I was feeling a lot of pain.

"Before the start, I was thinking I will feel a bit of pain but I can ride well. But after the session, I saw this was impossible. I felt much more pain than I was expecting.

“Anyway, we need to keep fighting and working, FP2 was much better than FP1.

“In FP1 I didn’t use any anesthetic, but I used some in FP2 to see if we could reduce the pain. There was a bit less pain but not enough.”

Rins says he doesn’t have “enough power” in his shoulder at the moment, and will pull out the rest of the weekend if it still poses a risk to himself and the riders on track on Saturday.

“The positive thing is that after FP1 and FP2, the shoulder doesn’t look [like it has] a lot of inflammation,” he added.

“This means that I am not risking the tendons. Let’s see tomorrow.

“For sure I need to feel good on the bike and the moment I see I don’t have enough power, I will stop because it’s risky for me and for the other riders.”