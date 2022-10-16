Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Quartararo facing “toughest job of my career” as MotoGP title hopes fade Next / Australian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Rins: Suzuki “deserved” MotoGP Australian GP win

Alex Rins says Suzuki “deserved” to win the 2022 Australian Grand Prix as the Japanese marque nears its exit from MotoGP at the end of the season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Rins: Suzuki “deserved” MotoGP Australian GP win
Listen to this article

Suzuki announced earlier this year that it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022 in a shock move that comes just two seasons after it won the world championship with Joan Mir.

Since the announcement, Suzuki’s season has come off the rails, with Rins going without a podium since the Americas Grand Prix in April.

Starting from 10th, Rins beat Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Honda’s Marc Marquez in a thrilling last-lap battle at Phillip Island on Sunday to become the seventh different winner in 2022.

Rins – who will move to Honda in 2023 with LCR – praised Suzuki for never “throwing down the towel” during a tough 2022 and dedicated the win to the team.

“It was not easy for us as a team to know that next year the team is not continuing in the championship,” Rins said. “So, we had not so good races.

"Also, I was involved in some crashes with some riders, in Montmelo I broke my hand.

“So, the key was to don’t give up, we never threw down the towel.

“So, we deserved this victory. This one is for all the team, for the ones who got some contracts for next year and for the ones who didn’t. This one is for them.”

Rins led briefly at several stages of the 27-lap race and admits he’d hoped to be able to break away as the frontrunners were “riding a little bit too slow” – but was forced to change tactics when he kept getting overtaken.

“I was feeling quite good from the beginning, I was able to manage the rear tyre really well,” he added.

“When I was behind Pecco, or at the beginning behind [Jorge] Martin, I realised they were riding a little bit too slow.

“So, I tried to stay in front, maybe open a small gap, taking care of the rear tyre on the spinning.

“But they overtook me on the straights, so I decided to stay behind and try to arrive at the end of the race with a little bit more.

“I knew if I started the last lap in second I had some chances to overtake Pecco between corner one and corner two.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Quartararo facing “toughest job of my career” as MotoGP title hopes fade
Previous article

Quartararo facing “toughest job of my career” as MotoGP title hopes fade
Next article

Australian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Australian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia
MotoGP

Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia

Marquez “can’t forget where I came from” to get milestone MotoGP podium Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez “can’t forget where I came from” to get milestone MotoGP podium

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Latest news

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

Prema drivers Louis Deletraz and Ferdinand Habsburg secured the 2022 European Le Mans Series title with victory in Sunday's final round of the season at Portimao.

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"

Ross Chastain came oh-so-close to giving fledgling Trackhouse Racing its first opportunity to compete for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race

On fresher tires, Joey Logano passed Ross Chastain with two laps remaining and held on to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson got together on track at Las Vegas (N.V.) Motor Speedway, and the incident spilled over into the infield afterwards.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.