Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Rins "was trying to survive" in COTA MotoGP race

By:

Suzuki's Alex Rins says traction issues and circuit bumps meant his MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas was simply about "trying to survive" to the finish.

Rins "was trying to survive" in COTA MotoGP race

The 2019 Circuit of the Americas winner made a lightning start from seventh on the grid to run fourth at the first corner, before scything into third later on the opening lap.

But his charge for the podium didn't last long as he quickly slid back, eventually finishing 11.098 seconds behind race winner Marc Marquez.

Rins says he was battling traction issues all race, which meant he "couldn't fight", and is at a loss as to explain why he suffered with this problem.

"I think today was a very, very difficult race for me," Rins said after Sunday's race.

"I struggled a lot because exiting from the corners, we were losing a lot of time.

"I don't know if it was for the rear traction, the aerodynamic package or what, but I couldn't fight.

"I couldn't hold the overtakes, at least the first metres in the straight.

"Then on the fast corners we were able to ride quite well, but we were losing a lot exiting from the slow corners.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"We were so close to racing with the hard front and medium rear, in the end we saw that mostly all the riders were using the soft rear.

"So, to go with the same guns, we used the soft rear. [The bike] was not so bad [over the bumps].

"I was feeling a lot the bumps, but I was trying to survive. Was bumps for everybody. Because of the issues on traction and for the bumps [I was trying to survive]."

teammate Joan Mir had similar traction issues in Sunday's race and took the chequered flag in seventh, though was later demoted to eighth for a final-lap collision with Ducati's Jack Miller.

It was a penalty Mir later said he "didn't respect" as he says he was forced into the contact because of Miller's "strange" lines in the corners.

Regardless, it was a result that ultimately officially ended Mir's title defence, with the Suzuki rider now 78 points off championship leader Fabio Quartararo with just 75 points left up for grabs in 2021.

shares
comments
Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

Previous article

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

2
Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving

3 h
3
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

4 h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
SRO America

Mid-Ohio: GT race report

Latest news
Rins "was trying to survive" in COTA MotoGP race
MotoGP

Rins "was trying to survive" in COTA MotoGP race

25m
Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically
MotoGP

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

2 h
Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

16 h
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime
MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

20 h
Mir ‘doesn’t respect’ Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty
MotoGP

Mir ‘doesn’t respect’ Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty

22 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Mir ‘doesn’t respect’ Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty 01:00
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP: Mir ‘doesn’t respect’ Miller COTA MotoGP clash penalty

MotoGP: Marquez cruised to his second win of the 2021 MotoGP season 08:43
MotoGP
20 h

MotoGP: Marquez cruised to his second win of the 2021 MotoGP season

MotoGP: Marquez dominates as Quartararo extends points lead 00:42
MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez dominates as Quartararo extends points lead

MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole 04:20
MotoGP
Oct 3, 2021

MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole

MotoGP Starting Grid: Americas Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Oct 2, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Americas Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically Americas GP
MotoGP

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision Americas GP
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Americas GP Prime
MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Trending Today

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his driving

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Mid-Ohio: GT race report
SRO America SRO America

Mid-Ohio: GT race report

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
20 h
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

Latest news

Rins "was trying to survive" in COTA MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins "was trying to survive" in COTA MotoGP race

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.