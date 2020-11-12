MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests

shares
comments
Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests
By:

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi has been cleared to race in this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix after returning a second negative COVID-19 test.

Rossi was forced to miss the Aragon double-header last month after catching the virus between the French and Aragon Grands Prix.

Having initially tested positive again last Tuesday, Rossi cleared the other tests he had to take and was able to take part in the European Grand Prix last weekend.

However, on Tuesday having returned home to Italy Rossi tested “positive with a very low viral load” and was recommended by doctors to take another two tests.

The first one take on Wednesday returned a negative result on Thursday, with his next one taken this morning also returning negative.

Rossi has now been cleared to take part in this weekend’s Valencia GP alongside his crew after they cleared all the relevant tests.

Read Also:

Earlier on Thursday, a source from Yamaha confirmed the Japanese manufacturer would not be lining up a replacement for Rossi this weekend should he have been unable to race.

Last week Yamaha put American World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff on standby to replace Rossi if he was to miss the European GP.

As Rossi wasn’t cleared to ride in time for Friday’s practices, Yamaha put Gerloff on the bike for both sessions.

The American impressed, ending the day just 1.5 seconds off the pace on the combined timesheets.

Yamaha will still be missing members this weekend, after five team personnel – including team manager Massimo Meregalli – were forced into quarantine last week when one of Maverick Vinales’ crew tested positive for COVID-19.

This followed on from last month when six members of Yamaha were forced to quarantine ahead of the French GP when one tested positive for COVID-19.

Rossi’s first race back since the French GP last weekend ended after just five laps owing to a technical issue.

It continued a rotten streak for the Italian, who hasn’t seen a chequered flag since the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano at the start of September.

Tech 3 rider Iker Lecuona has also been cleared to ride this weekend from Saturday after being forced to miss the last race when his brother tested positive for the virus. 

Related video

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

Previous article

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

Davey Allison's rookie car put on display at the NASCAR Hall of Fame
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Davey Allison's rookie car put on display at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

Latest news

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

Gerloff won’t replace Rossi if he is ruled out of Valencia
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gerloff won’t replace Rossi if he is ruled out of Valencia

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

41min
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

4
NASCAR Cup

Davey Allison's rookie car put on display at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

5
MotoGP

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

1h

Latest news

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests
MGP

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro
MGP

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

Gerloff won’t replace Rossi if he is ruled out of Valencia
MGP

Gerloff won’t replace Rossi if he is ruled out of Valencia

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again
MGP

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020
MGP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

Latest videos

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 17, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.