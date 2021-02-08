MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

shares
comments
Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi admits he "doesn't understand" why MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports allowed Marc Marquez to stage a return just days after surgery on his broken arm at Jerez last year.

Marquez broke his right humerus in a crash during the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last July and underwent an operation immediately afterwards, before being cleared to ride the following weekend in the Andalusian GP.

This aggravated his injury and ultimately led to him requiring two more operations over the rest of the year, with the six-time MotoGP world champion missing the entire season.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Rossi said Dorna broke its own rules implemented to stop hasty returns from injury following Jorge Lorenzo's Assen comeback in 2013 48 hours after surgery on a broken collarbone.

"This mistake was wanting to run again too soon as soon as the operation [ended], and I don't understand how they allowed it to happen," Rossi said.

"Let's see: Dr [Claudio] Costa was a pioneer, he revolutionised treatments and reduced immobilisation times.

"So, after Lorenzo's very fast return to Assen in 2013, Dorna introduced rules to avoid taking excessive risks.

"With the return of Marquez, they all jumped at once, surely like never before."

Read Also:

Marquez's latest operation in December is likely to rule him out of the opening races of 2021, though Honda is yet to officially offer a recovery time.

Rossi believes Marquez will return as "strong as before", but dismissed him as being his "strongest rival" and admits it is "impossible" to "forgive" him over the events of 2015.

The Italian still believes Marquez conspired with Lorenzo to ensure Rossi lost the 2015 title (something no evidence has ever been given for) which resulted in their infamous Sepang clash.

"I'm sorry he can't ride," Rossi added. "If he is cured, something that no one knows at the moment, he will return as strong as before.

"What he did to me I cannot forgive him. When I think of those days, I have the same feelings as then, and six years have passed.

"I find it difficult that one day they can change."

Related video

‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini

Previous article

‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez , Valentino Rossi
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

58min
2
WEC

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

4h
3
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

4
Vintage

Richard Brickhouse special feature

5
USAC

FF: This Week in Ford Racing 2005-03-01

Latest news
Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

19m
‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini
MotoGP

‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini

21h
Rossi’s 2022 decision will come after “six, seven” MotoGP races
MotoGP

Rossi’s 2022 decision will come after “six, seven” MotoGP races

23h
Huge fire wrecks Argentina MotoGP venue
MotoGP

Huge fire wrecks Argentina MotoGP venue

Feb 6, 2021
Avintia unveils new-look 2021 MotoGP team
MotoGP

Avintia unveils new-look 2021 MotoGP team

Feb 5, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor 01:12
MotoGP
Feb 7, 2021

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Avintia unveils new-look 2021 MotoGP team
MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia unveils new-look 2021 MotoGP team

Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda to remain in MotoGP for five more years

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime
MotoGP / Nostalgia

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

More from
Marc Marquez
Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

The true Marquez blunder that caused lasting damage Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

The true Marquez blunder that caused lasting damage

Trending Today

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT
Super GT Super GT / Nostalgia

The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Mast Gets Bud Shootout Sponsor.
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Mast Gets Bud Shootout Sponsor.

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

Latest news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

‘No pressure’ to match Marquez’s rookie podiums – Bastianini

Rossi’s 2022 decision will come after “six, seven” MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi’s 2022 decision will come after “six, seven” MotoGP races

Huge fire wrecks Argentina MotoGP venue
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Huge fire wrecks Argentina MotoGP venue

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.