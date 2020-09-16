MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider

shares
comments
Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider
By:

Valentino Rossi says he would "sign now" if Yamaha has the chance to recruit outgoing Ducati star Andrea Dovizioso as a test rider for 2021.

Dovizioso's future in MotoGP is uncertain after he announced during last month's Austrian Grand Prix weekend that he would be quitting Ducati at the end of the season, bringing to an end an eight-year partnership that has yielded 14 victories and three runner-up spots in the championship.

At the time, Dovizioso admitted he had no "plan B" for his future, and the MotoGP points leader still has no update to offer.

He has been linked to ride with Aprilia - which has also been speaking to Cal Crutchlow - but CEO Massimo Rivola conceded Aprilia likely couldn't afford Dovizioso.

Dovizioso is open to taking a sabbatical in 2021, with a test rider role likely to involve wildcard appearances - though only Aprilia would be able to offer him more than three owing to the concession rules.

With Jorge Lorenzo's role as Yamaha test rider not secured beyond this year, Rossi was asked if he would like Dovizioso as an alternative.

"About Dovi [as Yamaha test rider], for sure," he replied. "I'd sign now to have Dovi as a test rider.

"But I think, and I hope that he will find a bike for racing, because I think he is young and fast to race."

After his disastrous 2019 campaign with Honda, Lorenzo retired from racing at the end of year and returned to Yamaha as a test rider.

However, he has only completed two days on a 2019-spec M1 so far this year - one at the Sepang shakedown, and once during the official Sepang test.

He is due to ride the Yamaha at the Algarve circuit in the coming weeks as part of a Michelin tyre test ahead of November's season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com this week, Lorenzo said his "priority" was to renew his deal with Yamaha for next year - though confirmed rival brands have spoken to him.

Rossi and Fabio Quartararo questioned Yamaha's decision not to test with Lorenzo at Misano in June to try the new surface when its rivals did.

Yamaha later revealed this was a result of its test team, which is largely based in Japan, being unable to get to Europe owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Yamaha did have a European-based test team headed by Jonas Folger in 2019 as well as its Japanese arm, but it was thought better to combine the two teams going forward.

Read Also:

Alex Rins was also asked about the possibility of Dovizioso being signed by Suzuki to bolster its test team for 2021.

He believes the Italian would be an "interesting option" because of his experience of Ducati, Yamaha and Honda machinery in the premier class.

"For sure, will be an interesting option because to have Sylvain [Guintoli] and Dovizioso will be perfect, because Dovi has a lot of experience and he knows the rest of the bikes," Rins said.

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Previous article

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
General General / Breaking news

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Latest news

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Mixed response to MotoGP’s new radio warning system test
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mixed response to MotoGP’s new radio warning system test

Vinales tops Misano MotoGP test, Morbidelli absent
MGP MotoGP / Testing report

Vinales tops Misano MotoGP test, Morbidelli absent

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
General

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

3
Formula 1

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

4
Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Latest news

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider
MGP

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Mixed response to MotoGP’s new radio warning system test
MGP

Mixed response to MotoGP’s new radio warning system test

Vinales tops Misano MotoGP test, Morbidelli absent
MGP

Vinales tops Misano MotoGP test, Morbidelli absent

Dovizioso's consistency "not enough" to win 2020 title
MGP

Dovizioso's consistency "not enough" to win 2020 title

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.