MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha

shares
comments
Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha
By:

Valentino Rossi insists the freeze on engine development for the 2021 MotoGP season is "not an excuse" for Yamaha not to improve its problematic motors.

Due to cost-saving measures brought in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all manufacturers (except KTM, who is allowed to build a new engine after losing its concessions) must start the 2021 campaign with their current engine specification.

After the first round, normal update rules apply, meaning all but Aprilia will be unable to develop their engines for the rest of the season.

Yamaha has been beset by problems with its engines this year, with its motors regularly the slowest through the speed traps and also fragile, with three of its four riders – including Rossi – losing an engine to mechanical issues after the Jerez rounds.

The engine freeze looks like it will impact Yamaha the hardest, but Rossi insists there are other avenues related to engine performance the Japanese marque can look into.

"The engine is frozen [for 2021], but it's not an excuse," Rossi said after his European Grand Prix ended with an engine issue.

"In MotoGP now, you can make a lot of things around the engine to improve the performance, from the electronics side, to the way to [keep] fresh the engine, to keep the engine temperature low, and from the exhaust [side].

"So, also if you can't go inside the engine [to improve] you have a lot of different issues that you can improve.

"So, for me, if Yamaha can work well and in the right direction, we can do better."

Rossi's first race since his return from COVID-19 ended after just five laps, when an "electronic problem" in the engine forced him to park up.

Rossi noted it seems the other manufacturers out-develop Yamaha in the pre-season and ultimately move ahead as the campaign wears on – but stresses the biggest issue is still the engine.

"It's true that like a lot of time happened, we are ready, we are fast at the beginning of the season," he added.

"And then it looks like the other manufacturers bring a lot of new things, so they need some races to fix and at the end of the championship they are very strong.

"But it also depends on race by race, last week Franco [Morbidelli] won and here in Valencia it's difficult for all the Yamahas.

Read Also:

"I think and I always said to them the engine is a big problem for us because we are always the slowest the straight, but at the same time we have reliability problems.

"So, we have a lot of problems to finish the season with five engines. So, we don't have enough performance, but we also don't have enough reliability.

"Also, the engine character that was for a long time was the strong point of Yamaha, now it looks like the other engines are also smoother in acceleration than us.

"So, if you put all the problems together this is the place where we have [to improve]."

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021

Previous article

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer
Esports Esports / Breaking news

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Red Bull can make success of Honda project, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull can make success of Honda project, says Wolff

Latest news

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021

Quartararo admits Suzuki riders look "really unbeatable"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo admits Suzuki riders look "really unbeatable"

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit

Trending

1
IMSA

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

7m
2
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

3
Esports

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer

59m
4
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

5
NASCAR Cup

Johnson's 'heart is full' after ending NASCAR career at Phoenix

Latest news

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha
MGP

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso set to take MotoGP sabbatical in 2021

Quartararo admits Suzuki riders look "really unbeatable"
MGP

Quartararo admits Suzuki riders look "really unbeatable"

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit
MGP

Rins vows to continue title pursuit despite points deficit

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo
MGP

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.