Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory bike offer
Valentino Rossi says he has been “pushing” Marco Bezzecchi to remain with the VR46 MotoGP squad despite the fact he won’t have a factory Ducati at the team in 2024.
Double grand prix winner Bezzecchi is at the centre of the key rider market moves for 2025, with the VR46 rider torn between remaining at his current squad or moving to Pramac.
A move to Pramac is Bezzecchi’s only chance of riding a works-spec Ducati in 2024, with VR46 to continue running year-old Desmosedicis.
Speaking to Sky Italia at the Austrian Grand Prix, MotoGP legend Rossi says his VR46 team’s “goal” is to retain both Bezzecchi and Luca Marini for 2024 and is urging the former to put his faith in his outfit.
“They have been very intense days, we have been with Bez a lot,” Rossi said of talks with Bezzecchi about his future.
"Our goal is to continue with both riders for 2024, both Luca and Marco.
“We have already talked to both of them and in my opinion, there are good possibilities.
“Unfortunately, we will almost certainly not have the official bike, because the other two official bikes have been given to Pramac.
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: MotoGP
“But talking with Bez I felt to push a little bit, because the support we can give him in our team is very good.
“Although we don't have the official bike, we have a good one as Ducati has given us this year.
“We can do well because Bez is comfortable with us. We have sewn a very positive team on him in my opinion, top level.
“You know, you change teams, you go to another strong one, but you have to start all over again, you don't know if your chief technician is coming.
“There are pros and cons. So, I felt like pushing because I think with us Bez can win.”
Ducati’s next move is likely to come on Sunday when Johann Zarco decides whether to continue on a one-year deal with Pramac or join LCR on a two-year contract with Honda.
With Zarco’s LCR move likely, Bezzecchi joining Pramac could open up a major opportunity for Franco Morbidelli.
The outgoing Yamaha rider has been linked to VR46 assuming Bezzecchi goes to Pramac, but could wind up with a factory-spec Ducati at the latter outfit if Bezzecchi stays put.
It is understood Pramac’s sponsorship obligations necessitate one of its riders being Italian.
RNF unveils Barbie-inspired livery for MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia dominates from Binder to extend points lead
Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke
Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke
Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes
Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Latest news
Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing
Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing
WAU announces Nick Percat split
WAU announces Nick Percat split WAU announces Nick Percat split
Yamamoto on race-ending clash: ‘If the inside is open, you have to try’
Yamamoto on race-ending clash: ‘If the inside is open, you have to try’ Yamamoto on race-ending clash: ‘If the inside is open, you have to try’
Where Supercars parity stands after Ford's fightback
Where Supercars parity stands after Ford's fightback Where Supercars parity stands after Ford's fightback
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.