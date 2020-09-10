MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

shares
comments
Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
By:

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi has quashed rumours that he will be retiring from MotoGP at the end of the year, branding them “not true”.

Rossi is set to join Petronas Yamaha in 2021 alongside Franco Morbidelli, though a deal is yet to be agreed as details on who will form his crew are yet to be sorted between the Petronas team and Yamaha.

While it was thought an announcement could come ahead of his home San Marino Grand Prix this weekend, rumours started by Speedweek suggested Rossi was going to retire instead and outgoing Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso would take the second Petronas spot. 

Ahead of the first of two Misano races, Rossi categorically denied this rumour and expects an announcement on his new deal to come for the Catalan GP in two weeks’ time.

“No, it’s not true,” Rossi said of the rumours. “The situation is like two or three weeks ago.

“We take time with Yamaha because we are not in a hurry and we have something to fix.

“But we are very close to signing and I will race with Petronas [SRT] next year. 

“I want to say 99% because it’s not signed. But I think that maybe in Barcelona we can give the announcement.”

Commenting further on these retirement rumours, Rossi believes they’ve only surfaced because it’s “big news” and “a lot of people will click to see” the story.

“What I think is that anyway my retirement is big news, no?,” he added.

“So, if on internet you write  ‘Valentino Rossi retires’, I think a lot of people will click to see, to read, a lot of MotoGP fans. I think it is for this reason. 

“I don’t think it’s for any other reason because the situation doesn’t change and I tried to explain a lot of time that I will race also next year. But maybe it’s more interesting to say that I’ve retired.

“But I think this is the reason. I don’t know if they want [me] to retire. I don’t know this, maybe not.”

Read Also:

This weekend’s San Marino GP will be the first to host fans in 2020, with organisers hoping for 10,000 spectators each day. 

Rossi believes this will make his home race even more “special”, and says fans returning to racing is a “small step” to normality amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“it’s always special racing in Misano because for a lot of riders and me it’s really the home grand prix because I live 10km from here,” he added.

“I grew up on this track. Also the track changed a lot, but…. will be special also because first race with fans around.

“I think it’s a small step, but it’s in a good way to come back to normality as soon as possible.”

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Previous article

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

IMSA restructures points system, introduces qualifying points
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA restructures points system, introduces qualifying points

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl

Dodge Motorsports, Penske Racing 2011 season review
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dodge Motorsports, Penske Racing 2011 season review

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

Motegi Jeff Burton Has Bruce Lee Paint Scheme
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Motegi Jeff Burton Has Bruce Lee Paint Scheme

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Latest news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
IMSA

IMSA restructures points system, introduces qualifying points

4
Formula 1

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl

5
NASCAR Cup

Dodge Motorsports, Penske Racing 2011 season review

Latest news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet
MGP

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours
MGP

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MGP

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.