Rossi "more beatable" the longer he stays in MotoGP - Stoner

Rossi has lost his place at the works Yamaha team to 2019’s breakout rookie Fabio Quartararo, though is set to take the Frenchman’s place at the satellite Petronas SRT with full backing from Yamaha.

While Rossi had originally planned to evaluate his performance after the first six or seven races in 2020 before the season was delayed by coronavirus, the Italian is now likely to pen a deal by the end of the month.

But, speaking to FOX Asia, Stoner doesn’t like the idea of a rider of Rossi’s stature to race for a satellite squad, but believes he can still fight for victories.

"I believe if he left the sport a little earlier he would have left a legacy, which he still always will," Stoner said.

"But now he's showing himself to be very beatable.

"It's disappointing to see someone, who anyone would have wanted to be in their team and paid an absolute fortune to have him, now [likely] demoted to a satellite team."

"I think Valentino still has potential to get some great results and maybe push to some victories in the future, without a doubt. You don't just lose it.

"It is sad to see him not necessarily threatening for the podium as much as he used to."