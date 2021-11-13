Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying Next / Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying

By:

Valentino Rossi hailed his Saturday at the Valencia Grand Prix as “great” and says gaining direct entry into Q2 in FP3 “changed everything” for his final MotoGP qualifying.

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying

Ahead of his 432nd and final MotoGP appearance, Petronas SRT rider Rossi qualified inside the top 10 for just the fourth time this season having made it directly into Q2.

Having ended Friday's running last – albeit just 1.6s off the pace – Rossi managed to qualify 10th at on Saturday afternoon, missing pole by just 0.810 seconds and ending up just over a tenth from top Yamaha runner Fabio Quartararo in eighth.

"For me and for us, it was a great Saturday," Rossi said.

"Very positive from this morning because already from FP3, I improved the feeling with the bike, with the tyres, with the setting, and I was not so bad.

"And in the end I was able to stay in the top 10 and go directly into the Q2.

"This changed everything a lot. Also, in the afternoon I was not so bad in the FP4, we tried some different tyres and after in the qualifying I was able to improve my lap time to a 1m30.7s and stay in the top 10 another time, very close to the first Yamaha.

"This is a great feeling for me and for the team in my last race.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I think that apart from the emotional moment, for me it's very important to try to make a good weekend, a good result, and to start in the top 10 was a good Saturday."

Rossi used Ducati rider and protege Francesco Bagnaia as a reference in Q2, but insists there was no pre-determined plan with his Academy rider.

"Pecco helped me in the qualifying, I'm very happy," Rossi added.

"We didn't have a clear plan, I just start behind him and he see me, but he continued to push. So, thanks a lot to Pecco who helped me to improve my lap time."

Bagnaia's own qualifying was ended in the closing stages by a crash at Turn 2, which brought out the yellow flags and interfered with several rider's laps.

Read Also:

But Rossi says he wouldn't have been able to improve by much had Bagnaia not crashed, noting: "For me it was over because for me the good lap is the first lap with the rear tyre because already on the next lap I lost something.

"So, 1m30.7s – I can do a little bit better I think – but this was my potential."

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying
Previous article

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying
Next article

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022 Valencia GP
MotoGP

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying Valencia GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP riders react to Rossi’s “end of an era” retirement Valencia GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to Rossi’s “end of an era” retirement

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Latest news

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.