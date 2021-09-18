Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano Next / Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

By:

Valentino Rossi says he’s “very frustrated” with the crash in qualifying for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix which ultimately left him 23rd on the grid for his home race.

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

The Petronas SRT rider fell from his Yamaha just over five minutes into the first part of qualifying at Misano at the Turn 15 left-hander.

He was able to complete the session on his second M1, but couldn’t improve on his initial 1m32.967s set before his crash, meaning he’ll start second-to-last on Sunday just ahead of teammate Andrea Dovizioso.

It was the second crash Rossi suffered on Saturday at Misano having taken a fast tumble in FP3 at Turn 13, and admits his qualifying fall annoyed him as he felt he could have offered a strong challenge.

When asked by Motorsport.com if his crashes at least proved to his doubters that he wasn’t simply easing into retirement, Rossi said: “Yeah, it’s one choice to take it easy to the end.

“Maybe it’s also the right choice! But I’m here and I want to try and make the best.

“Unfortunately, this morning I did a mistake, because I suffer a lot on the bumps in the fast part.

“But anyway, I wanted to try to push to have a good rhythm and to try to enter into the top 10.

“But, I did a mistake. I think that I need to give the maximum, don’t do something crazy, but try the maximum to achieve the best results that I can.

“I’m very frustrated for the crash this afternoon because in the FP4 I was not so bad.

“With the used tyre my pace was quite good, so I thought I could do alone a good lap in the Q1, but it’s like this. We will retry tomorrow.”

Read Also:

Rossi says his Q1 crash was a result of him slowing down earlier in the lap after a mistake, which meant the left side of the hard front tyre cooled off too much by the time he began to wind up for a flyer.

“The problem is the hard front is better in braking, but on the left you are always very much at the limit – especially at [Turns] six and 15, which are corners where you don’t brake, it’s difficult,” he added.

“I did the first lap, which was not so bad because I did a [decent] time, and I was not so bad.

“But in the second lap I did a small mistake in Turn 4, I go wide, but after I said I wanted to try to make another lap before changing the rear tyre because I think that I can improve, and I have enough time to change the tyre for the second exit.

“But, it’s like I slowed down like five or six seconds because I made a mistake in Turn 4, but in reality I didn’t slow down a lot.

“So, I didn’t expect to lose the tyre on the left like this because I really slowed down for five seconds, but it’s like this.

“The situation is this and I was a bit unlucky, and it’s a shame because if I made 1m32.9s on the first lap, I can do a good lap time in the next lap, and especially with the next tyre.

“But on the other hand I’m happy that I’m ok, because this morning I crashed in the fast part. So, already this is good news.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano

Previous article

Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano

Next article

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

3
Vintage

15th Annual Belleville Midget Nationals - 1992

4
Super GT

How Honda stole a march in SUPER GT’s engine battle at Sugo

5
NASCAR Cup

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Bristol

23 h
Latest news
Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying

39m
Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

1 h
Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

1 h
Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano
MotoGP

Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano

2 h
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

4 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino Grand Prix

Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP 00:31
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia 00:17
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it 00:46
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now 00:59
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race San Marino GP
MotoGP

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP San Marino GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

15th Annual Belleville Midget Nationals - 1992
Vintage Vintage

15th Annual Belleville Midget Nationals - 1992

How Honda stole a march in SUPER GT’s engine battle at Sugo
Super GT Super GT

How Honda stole a march in SUPER GT’s engine battle at Sugo

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Bristol

2003 NASCAR Winston Cup Schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2003 NASCAR Winston Cup Schedule

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying

IRL: 2001 series schedule set at 13 races
IndyCar IndyCar

IRL: 2001 series schedule set at 13 races

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in MotoGP qualifying

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.