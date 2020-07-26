MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Breaking news

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

shares
comments
Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
By:
Jul 26, 2020, 2:24 PM

Valentino Rossi says he had to overcome Yamaha "politics" to make the set-up changes he wanted ahead of the Andalusian Grand Prix, as he returned to the MotoGP podium for the first time in 17 races.

From fourth on the grid, Rossi completed an all-Yamaha podium in the second Jerez race behind Petronas Yamaha man Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales, who managed to pass his factory teammate on the penultimate lap.

It came after an uncompetitive opening weekend of the season for Rossi at the same track one week earlier, which ended in retirement after an engine alarm went off.

Explaining the turnaround, Rossi said he and his new crew chief for this year, David Munoz, had to persuade certain factions within the Yamaha garage about the merits of deviating from the set-up preferred by Quartararo and Vinales.

"Not just after last race, but all the second part of the 2019 season was very frustrating," said Rossi after standing on the podium for the first time since last year's Grand Prix of the Americas. "I was so slow and I suffered very much. But this time we work in another way.

"We have to work hard because with David, we have to put pressure on Yamaha because sometimes it’s something political. It’s a political problem. We want to change the bike and we don’t give up.

"And from Friday morning I have a better feeling. Sincerely, this time my team helped me a lot, because they give me a light at the end of the tunnel, they give me another bike."

Rossi added that, given he is set to join the satellite Petronas squad next year in a straight swap with points leader Quartararo, it is important for Yamaha to trust his judgement.

"When you ride the same bike as Fabio and Maverick and they are able to be so fast, so strong, Yamaha thinks that I have to ride like them," added the 41-year-old Italian.

"But they need to support me, because I’m here in the factory team and next year I will race with Petronas, so they have to trust me, because I think that maybe I’m not faster [than Vinales of Quartararo] on the track but I can make good races."

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis said the changes Rossi was able to make for the Andalusian GP weekend made the Italian feel like the Yamaha was "his bike" again.

Jarvis explained to BT Sport: "Most of our Yamaha have a similar range of settings, the zone they are working in is pretty much common. But Vale struggled to get to grips with that and to feel comfortable and make it work for him.

"Vale was very disappointed and really wanted to change something after the first weekend [at Jerez]. We decided to change something, he wanted to try it because nothing to lose.

"Changing the minds of Japanese engineers sometimes is not so simple, because we have a lot of data and information and the other guys are going fast. So why go in this other direction? But Valentino obviously has a lot of experience and he knows what works for him. He pushed, we accepted and made the change.

"I wouldn’t say it’s resolved all his problems but he feels a lot more comfortable, he feels it’s his bike again and therefore he can ride it better."

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Previous article

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MotoGP MotoGP / Results
1h

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
15m

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MGP MotoGP / Results
1h

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win
MGP MotoGP / Race report
1h

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

2
IndyCar

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
NASCAR Cup

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies

5
MotoGP

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

Latest news

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MGP

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MGP

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win
MGP

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title
MGP

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.