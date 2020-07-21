MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

shares
comments
Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez
By:
Jul 21, 2020, 8:27 AM

Valentino Rossi admits his low-key MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix weekend was down to him being unable to “make the tyres work properly” on his Yamaha.

Rossi qualified almost a second off the pace of Yamaha stablemate Fabio Quartararo at Jerez in 10th, and was circulating 14s adrift of the Petronas Yamaha rider in the race in the same position when he had to drop out with a technical issue.

The Italian spent the entire weekend struggling with rear traction – a common problem for Rossi in recent years, but one Michelin’s grippier new rear tyre and the 2020 M1 appeared to have cured.

Also struggling with durability, Rossi was unable to fit the slightly harder rear compounds owing to the pace of the rest of the field on the soft.

Rossi joined teammate Maverick Vinales in opting for the soft front tyre, and while this ultimately cost the latter victory, Rossi doesn’t feel the front was much of an issue for him.

“For me, the problem is that for some reason we don't make the tyres work properly,” Rossi explained after the Spanish GP.

“I have a lot a lot of problems and about the rear, everybody went with the soft.

“The problem is that if everybody starts with the soft, if you start with the hard or with the medium rear, you are already at a big disadvantage because the harder [tyres] have less grip.

“To have a chance, you have to try to work with the soft rear. And for the front, I don't want to say it was a gamble, but we tried out the soft a lot of times. And the difference was very small.

"So, we tried, me and Maverick fitted the soft. Maybe with hard we can be a bit faster. But it’s not the big problem. My problem is coming from the rear.

"For next week we have to change a lot. We have to try something else because a lot of time it happens that we have these problems during the weekend and in the race and at this moment we are not able to fix.”

Read Also:

Rossi pulled out in the closing stages after getting a “red alert” on his Yamaha, forcing up to park up. Yamaha is yet to confirm the exact issue.

“I had a problem with the bike,” he added. “The bike had a red alert and I stopped. We have a problem, technical problem.

“I had the problem exiting onto the straight, in the exit from the last corner.

“The bike had an alarm. And when you have the red light, everything slows down, because it means that something happened.”

Next article
Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Previous article

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Trending Today

Ralf Schumacher defends brother for letting Vettel past
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ralf Schumacher defends brother for letting Vettel past

Latest news

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez
MotoGP / MotoGP
52m

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MotoGP / MotoGP

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
MotoGP / MotoGP

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ralf Schumacher defends brother for letting Vettel past

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez
MGP

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MGP

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
MGP

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"
MGP

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.