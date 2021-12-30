Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga

By:

Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team for 2022 has finalised its title sponsor following a lengthy debacle involving Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco, which will not back VR46 Racing.

Nine-time motorcycle grand prix world champion Rossi’s squad’s step up to MotoGP for 2022 was first announced earlier this year, with a Saudi company known as Tanal Entertainment revealing the team and a supposed title backing from Aramco.

But, in a statement issued to Motorsport.com, Aramco denied any involvement – and continued to deny it had agreed a deal with Tanal or VR46 in the ensuing months, though Rossi repeatedly insisted a deal was in place.

When MotoGP issued its provisional entry list for the 2022 season back in November, it listed VR46 without Aramco tagged onto its name.

VR46 has now confirmed it has reached a deal with Italian banking company Mooney to be its title sponsor for 2022 in Moto2 and MotoGP – with the squad now known as Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

A brief statement from the team said: “Mooney, the first Italian Proximity Banking & Payments company, will be the new title sponsor of the VR46 Racing Team, the racing team created by Valentino Rossi and protagonist in the MotoGP and Moto2 categories of the world championship.

“Following the agreement, the team's naming will be Mooney VR46 Racing Team and it will be used in all the team's images (including motorbikes and riders' suits) and in official communications.

“Further information will be revealed on 3 January.”

Read Also:

The VR46 squad will be helmed by Pablo Nieto – current VR46 team boss in Moto2 – and will field year-old Ducatis for Luca Marini and MotoGP rookie Marco Bezzecchi.

Rossi’s outfit takes over the grid slots of the departing Avintia team, which quit MotoGP at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

It is unclear how much trackside involvement Rossi will have in the VR46 squad in 2022 as he gets set to embark on a season racing GT machinery.

Earlier this month Rossi tested an Audi R8 LMS GT3 for renowned Belgian sportscar racing squad WRT.

In Moto2, VR46 will have two squads next season after agreeing a deal with Yamaha to form the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp outfit – which will act as a rider development squad for the Japanese marque.

Lewis Duncan
MotoGP

Bagnaia plans to use Rossi's "secret" more in MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP

Bagnaia plans to use Rossi's "secret" more in MotoGP in 2022

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime
MotoGP

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi has fondness for all his “special” MotoGP rivalries
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi has fondness for all his “special” MotoGP rivalries

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime
MotoGP

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

Latest news

MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga

MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia plans to use Rossi's "secret" more in MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia plans to use Rossi's "secret" more in MotoGP in 2022

Bagnaia thinks MotoGP is changing for the better
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia thinks MotoGP is changing for the better

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Prime

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Prime

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
