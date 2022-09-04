Tickets Subscribe
All me
San Marino GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 San Marino GP at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which charts the position changes.

San Marino GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Latest news

Not focusing on MotoGP title key to Bagnaia’s recent surge
MotoGP MotoGP

Not focusing on MotoGP title key to Bagnaia’s recent surge

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says avoiding the “mistakes” of thinking too much about the MotoGP title has been key to his run of four-straight victories following the San Marino Grand Prix.

Augusto Fernandez seals 2023 MotoGP promotion with GasGas Tech 3
MotoGP MotoGP

Augusto Fernandez seals 2023 MotoGP promotion with GasGas Tech 3

Moto2 championship leader Augusto Fernandez has reached an agreement with KTM to compete for GasGas-Tech 3 in next year's MotoGP championship, Motorsport.com can reveal.

MotoGP signs letter of intent for future race in Saudi Arabia
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP signs letter of intent for future race in Saudi Arabia

Dorna has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Motorsport Company with the intent of taking MotoGP to Saudi Arabia in the future.

Dovizioso didn’t expect “crazy” support on “perfect” MotoGP farewell
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso didn’t expect “crazy” support on “perfect” MotoGP farewell

Andrea Dovizioso says he “didn’t expect” the “crazy support” he got on his final MotoGP weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix, which he described as “perfect”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
