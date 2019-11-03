MotoGP
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Practice report

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up

Sepang MotoGP: Mir shades Yamahas in warm-up
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 2:28 AM

Suzuki's Joan Mir edged Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli in the warm-up for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix.

It was Morbidelli that spent the majority of the session on top, a 1m59.922s setting the early pace before he improved with a 1m59.832s.

Mir then took over with a two-lap stint inside the last few minutes, the Spaniard jumping to the top with a 1m59.747s followed immediately by a 1m59.516s.

That left him three-tenths clear of Morbidelli, Vinales slotting in between the pair with a 1m59.784s right at the flag.

It's the first time all weekend that a Petronas SRT rider hasn't topped a session.

Following his spectacular qualifying shunt, Marc Marquez fell just short of overhauling Morbidelli with a 1m59.857s on his final run.

Andrea Dovizioso was fourth-quickest, while weekend-long pacesetter Fabio Quartararo was a quiet fifth.

Valentino Rossi was seventh, slowest of the Yamahas, as Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro and Cal Crutchlow rounded out the Top 10.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 01'59.516
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 01'59.784 00.268
3 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 01'59.832 00.316
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 01'59.857 00.341
5 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 01'59.913 00.397
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 01'59.916 00.400
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 02'00.013 00.497
8 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 02'00.023 00.507
9 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 02'00.172 00.656
10 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 02'00.174 00.658
11 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 02'00.249 00.733
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 02'00.339 00.823
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 02'00.359 00.843
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 02'00.460 00.944
15 29 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 02'00.525 01.009
16 5 France Johann Zarco
Honda 02'00.667 01.151
17 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 02'01.124 01.608
18 82 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 02'01.238 01.722
19 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 02'01.504 01.988
20 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 02'02.224 02.708
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Sub-event WU
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

