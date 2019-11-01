MotoGP
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Practice report

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo smashes new record in FP2

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo smashes new record in FP2
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 8:15 AM

Fabio Quartararo blew his own Sepang lap record away as he gapped the field by an incredible six-tenths in FP2 for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Having lowered the official MotoGP benchmark to a 1m59.027s this morning, the Frenchman was in record-breaking form again in second practice.

Not only did he become the first rider under the 1m59s on a race weekend, he did it comfortably with a stunning 1m58.576s.

With Andrea Dovizioso six-tenths back with a 1m59.206s, Quartararo now has the two fastest laps at the Sepang circuit to his name.

Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli capped off a promising day for Yamaha, finishing up third and fourth after running fresh soft rears late in the session.

Read Also:

Jack Miller was fifth, despite being over a second off the pace, followed by Aleix Espargaro and Cal Crutchlow.

Francesco Bagnaia was eighth quickest, however his 1m59.774s wasn't good enough to leave him sitting on an automatic passage to Q2. 

Maverick Vinales ended up back in ninth, the Yamaha rider having been fastest with just 12 minutes to go. He was first into the 1m59s too, only to be swamped by the late pack of late improvers.

Another rider that failed to make an impact late in the session was early pacesetter Marc Marquez. The world champion set to his best lap, a 2m00.215s, just 12 minutes in, before sinking to 13th by the finish.

He's still sitting in a Q2 spot, though, thanks to his FP1 time. 

Miguel Oliveira, meanwhile, was a no-show in that session, the Tech 3 rider out for the remainder of the weekend after struggling with his Phillip Island injuries in this morning's first practice.

Read Also:

FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 01'58.576
2 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 01'59.206 00.630
3 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 01'59.284 00.708
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 01'59.502 00.926
5 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 01'59.593 01.017
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 01'59.707 01.131
7 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 01'59.711 01.135
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 01'59.774 01.198
9 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 01'59.845 01.269
10 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 01'59.849 01.273
11 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 01'59.984 01.408
12 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 02'00.057 01.481
13 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 02'00.215 01.639
14 France Johann Zarco
Honda 02'00.268 01.692
15 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 02'00.477 01.901
16 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 02'00.658 02.082
17 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 02'00.705 02.129
18 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 02'01.190 02.614
19 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 02'02.017 03.441
20 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 02'02.429 03.853
Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

