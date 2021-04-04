MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Doha GP
04 Apr
Warm Up in
01 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
28 days
French GP
16 May
Race in
42 days
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
56 days
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
63 days
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
77 days
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
84 days
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
98 days
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
133 days
British GP
29 Aug
Race in
147 days
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
161 days
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
168 days
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
181 days
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
188 days
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
202 days
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
209 days
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
224 days
MotoGP / Breaking news

Struggling Morbidelli has to "wing it" in Doha MotoGP race

By:

Franco Morbidelli admits his feeling on his Petronas SRT Yamaha is bad “no matter what we do” and will have to “wing it” in the MotoGP Doha Grand Prix.

Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race

Morbidelli had endured a tricky week in the Qatar season opener, after a holeshot device issue meant he finished the first round of 2021 without points in 18th, while on Friday he was forced to unseal a third engine from his allocation following several issues in FP1.

Even without his issues in the first Qatar race, Morbidelli hasn’t looked on par with the two factory Yamaha riders having struggled for speed in the evening sessions at Losail.

The SRT rider could only manage 10th in qualifying for the Doha race and admits “nothing is clear” regarding the problems he has been experiencing with his Yamaha this weekend.

“The feeling is bad and it remains averagely bad, no matter what we do,” he said. "What changes is the speed. Sometimes I feel a bit better, sometimes I feel a bit faster. 

"But then this feeling can go away from a run to another. So nothing is certain and nothing is clear. We don’t know where to point.

“What I know is the feeling on the bike is not good and it’s difficult. But never surrender.”

When asked by Motorsport.com how he approaches Sunday’s race with his problems, he added: “I’m going to have to wing it.

“I’m going to have to see how the speed is in the race. I’m really going to have to wing it if we don’t find a magical solution.

“We’re really going to have to wing it to see how the feeling is going to be like, what the speed is going to be like and react according to what I feel.

“That’s the only thing I can do. I’m not a crazy rider, so I will try to not make crazy stuff.”

Qatar GP winner Maverick Vinales – whose race pace in FP4 was standout - was again top Yamaha in qualifying for the Doha round, the Spaniard completing the front row in third.

Commenting on his Saturday performance, the championship leader said: “Honestly the front row was very difficult because I didn’t have a really good feeling on the first time attack.

“But as soon as I did the second time attack, I understood that the bike was working well and I could push the bike in the correct way.

“We were able to make an incredible lap time and when I saw the lap time, I thought maybe I had the pole. But then I saw myself third.”

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

