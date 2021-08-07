Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring Next / Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

After a long summer break, MotoGP returns to action this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Here's how you can watch the Styrian Grand Prix qualifying on August 7.

Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Data from practice is quite limited to provide a clear picture of the pecking order thanks to heavy rainfall in FP2.

Takaaki Nakagami set the overall fastest time on the LCR Honda, with Joan Mir less than a tenth behind on the Suzuki. Championship leader and factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo was classified eighth.

Valentino Rossi, who will call time on his MotoGP career at the end of the season, was 16th-fastest.

Two familiar names are back on the MotoGP grid this week, with Dani Pedrosa making a wildcard outing for KTM and Cal Crutchlow deputising for the injured Franco Morbidelli at Petronas Yamaha.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time at the Red Bull Ring, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT /   08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Styrian MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'23.805
2 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'23.881 0.076
3 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'24.183 0.378
4 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'24.221 0.416
5 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'24.254 0.449
6 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'24.475 0.670
7 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'24.492 0.687
8 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'24.580 0.775
9 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'24.580 0.775
10 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'24.827 1.022
11 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'24.850 1.045
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'24.915 1.110
13 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'24.959 1.154
14 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'25.207 1.402
15 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'25.238 1.433
16 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'25.264 1.459
17 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'25.316 1.511
18 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'25.317 1.512
19 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'25.409 1.604
20 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'25.499 1.694
21 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'25.585 1.780
22 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'25.793 1.988
23 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'26.090 2.285
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'31.304
2 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.458 0.154
3 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.566 0.262
4 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'32.182 0.878
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.231 0.927
6 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.311 1.007
7 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.445 1.141
8 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'32.543 1.239
9 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'32.685 1.381
10 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'32.841 1.537
11 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'33.024 1.720
12 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'33.152 1.848
13 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'33.415 2.111
14 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'33.453 2.149
15 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'33.498 2.194
16 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.589 2.285
17 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.658 2.354
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'33.684 2.380
19 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'33.906 2.602
20 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'33.954 2.650
21 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'33.954 2.650
22 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'34.582 3.278
23 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM
View full results

FP3 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'23.114
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'23.142 0.028
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'23.262 0.148
4 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'23.294 0.180
5 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'23.387 0.273
6 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'23.487 0.373
7 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'23.513 0.399
8 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'23.594 0.480
9 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'23.731 0.617
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'23.740 0.626
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'23.757 0.643
12 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'23.758 0.644
13 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'23.766 0.652
14 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'23.789 0.675
15 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'23.799 0.685
16 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'23.935 0.821
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.159 1.045
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'24.342 1.228
19 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'24.381 1.267
20 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'24.384 1.270
21 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'24.403 1.289
22 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'24.437 1.323
23 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'24.644 1.530
View full results
shares
comments

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying Zolder
DTM

Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice Autodrom Most
World Superbike

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

