Styrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac's Jorge Martin starts the first of the two Austrian races on pole position, ahead of the factory Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo set the fastest time in qualifying on the works Yamaha, but this was cancelled due to a track limits infringement, leaving him third on the grid.

Jack Miller and Johann Zarco made it four Ducatis in the first two rows, separated by the lead Suzuki of Joan Mir.

Aleix Espargaro was an excellent seventh on the Aprilia, ahead of Honda's Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR).

Dani Pedrosa, making a wildcard outing with KTM, will start 14th on the grid.

What time does the Styrian MotoGP start today?

The Styrian Grand Prix will kick off at 2pm local time (+2pm) in Austria. The race distance has been set as 28 laps.

Date : Su n day, August 08, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Styrian MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Styrian MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Styrian MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Styrian Grand Prix - Starting grid: