Styrian GP News
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Styrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP is back after a five-week long summer break. Here's how you can watch the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 8.

Styrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac's Jorge Martin starts the first of the two Austrian races on pole position, ahead of the factory Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo set the fastest time in qualifying on the works Yamaha, but this was cancelled due to a track limits infringement, leaving him third on the grid.

Jack Miller and Johann Zarco made it four Ducatis in the first two rows, separated by the lead Suzuki of Joan Mir.

Aleix Espargaro was an excellent seventh on the Aprilia, ahead of Honda's Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR).

Dani Pedrosa, making a wildcard outing with KTM, will start 14th on the grid.

What time does the Styrian MotoGP start today?

The Styrian Grand Prix will kick off at 2pm local time (+2pm) in Austria. The race distance has been set as 28 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, August 08, 2021
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Styrian MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Styrian MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Styrian MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Styrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'22.994
2 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'23.038 0.044
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'23.075 0.081
4 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'23.300 0.306
5 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'23.322 0.328
6 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'23.376 0.382
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'23.448 0.454
8 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'23.489 0.495
9 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'23.508 0.514
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'23.536 0.542
11 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'23.841 0.847
12 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'23.944 0.950
13 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'23.585 0.591
14 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'23.730 0.736
15 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'23.971 0.977
16 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'24.050 1.056
17 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'24.097 1.103
18 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'24.115 1.121
19 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.141 1.147
20 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'24.245 1.251
21 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'24.405 1.411
22 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'24.465 1.471
23 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'24.513 1.519
View full results
shares
comments

