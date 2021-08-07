Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP / Styrian GP Qualifying report

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

By:

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin snatched his second MotoGP pole with a new Spielberg lap record at the Styrian Grand Prix after championship leader Fabio Quartararo had his pole lap cancelled.

Martin stunned in the Doha GP when he claimed his maiden pole in MotoGP and added a second to his tally at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, posting the first- ever sub-1m23s lap of the circuit to claim top spot after a late effort for Quartararo was scrubbed for exceeding track limits.

Having missed four races with injury, this weekend’s Styrian GP marks only the sixth MotoGP start for Martin.

Fabio Quartararo didn’t mess about on his opening salvo of laps, moving almost six tenths clear of Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales with a 1m23.259s on his first lap.

The championship leader then improved to a 1m23.075s to extend his advantage, though this lap did come under threat from Pramac's Martin before the Ducati rider made a mistake at the penultimate corner and had his time cancelled.

After the first runs in Q2, Quartararo led Ducati duo Jack Miller and Martin, his advantage 0.225s at the head of the timesheets.

With just under four minutes to go, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia edged ahead of Quartararo with a 1m23.038s.

But this didn’t stand for long as Martin lit up the timing screens on the first flyer of his second run to produce the first-ever sub-1m23s lap of the Red Bull Ring on a MotoGP bike with a 1m22.994s.

Quartararo kept shaving time off his deficit to Martin across his final flying lap and posted a 1m22.958s to edged ahead of Martin.

But the Yamaha rider got out of shape at Turn 9 and went out of track limits, which led to his lap being cancelled and dropped him to third.

Bagnaia will start from second on his factory team Ducati having missed pole by 0.044s, with his teammate Jack Miller heading row two in fourth.

World champion Joan Mir took his best qualifying result of the season in fifth on a GSX-RR fitted with the ride height adjuster device – though a crash in FP4 on that bike almost robbed of the chance to utilise the new item in Q2.

Johann Zarco completes row two on the second of the Pramac Ducatis, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro heading row three in seventh ahead of  Marc Marquez after a late crash at Turn 3 for the Honda rider.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was a disappointing ninth having ended FP3 third-fastest, with LCR Honda duo Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Marquez, and the KTM of Miguel Oliveira – the latter two coming through Q1 – completing the top 12.

Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini shot to the top of the order right at the end of Q1, but was cruelly denied a place in Q2 having been deemed to have exceeded track limits at Turn 8.

Instead, the Italian will start Sunday’s race from 20th on the grid, while Suzuki’s Alex Rins was just a few hundredths outside of a Q2 place in 13th.

He will start alongside KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa, who was an impressive 14th in his first qualifying session since 2018, while Honda’s Pol Espargaro will start 15th.

Brad Binder was just under half a second shy of his teammate Oliveira in Q1 but will have to start from 16th ahead of Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi and his Avintia Ducati-mounted half-brother Luca Marini.

Iker Lecuona was 19th on the Tech 3 KTM ahead of Bastianini and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori, who crashed at Turn 8 at the end of the session.

Danilo Petrucci (Tech 3) and SRT stand-in Cal Crutchlow on the two-year-old Yamaha completed the field. 

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'22.994
2 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'23.038 0.044
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'23.075 0.081
4 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'23.300 0.306
5 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'23.322 0.328
6 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'23.376 0.382
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'23.448 0.454
8 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'23.489 0.495
9 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'23.508 0.514
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'23.536 0.542
11 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'23.841 0.847
12 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'23.944 0.950
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'23.547
2 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'23.552 0.005
3 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'23.585 0.038
4 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'23.730 0.183
5 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'23.971 0.424
6 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'24.050 0.503
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'24.097 0.550
8 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'24.115 0.568
9 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.141 0.594
10 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'24.245 0.698
11 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'24.405 0.858
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'24.465 0.918
13 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'24.513 0.966
View full results
shares
comments
Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Previous article

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

2
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

3
DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

1 h
4
Formula 1

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

5
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

51 min
Latest news
Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap
Video Inside
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

51m
Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

1 h
Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

4 h
Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

5 h
Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

5 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Styrian Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
24m

MotoGP Starting Grid: Styrian Grand Prix

Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories 01:53
MotoGP
20 h

Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title 05:31
MotoGP
22 h

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement 01:01
MotoGP
Aug 6, 2021

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment' 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment'

More from
Lewis Duncan
Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP Styrian GP
MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Hypercar without rear wing
WEC WEC

Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Hypercar without rear wing

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes pole as Quartararo loses fastest lap

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.