Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia

By:

Aprilia rookie Lorenzo Savadori topped a wet second practice for the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix ahead of Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati.

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia

Light rain ahead of the second session ensured Takaaki Nakagami’s 1m23.805s from FP1 as the best time of Friday, as FP2 was mostly run on a wet track.

MotoGP’s wet-weather specialist Danilo Petrucci was the first out on track to test the conditions on his Tech 3 KTM, followed by teammate Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona set the initial benchmark with a 1m37.716s, but immediately crashed at Turn 1 – though suffered no damage and carried on.

Petrucci deposed Lecuona soon after with a 1m36.188s, before the latter returned to top spot with a 1m35.611s, which he improved to a 1m34.319s two laps later.

With just over 15 minutes of the 45-minute session gone, Marc Marquez shot to the top of the order with a 1m33.334s, bettering this to a 1m33.206s on his following tour.

At mid-distance, Marquez edged further clear of the field with a 1m32.841s which went unchallenged until the closing eight minutes of the session when the track began to dry out.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco was the first to better Marquez’s time with a 1m32.807s, before factory Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia went quicker with a 1m32.310s.

Aprilia’s Savadori then took over top spot with a 1m31.304s, while Jack Miller on the other factory team Ducati was the first to venture out on slick tyres.

Miller’s adventure ultimately came to nothing substantial, the Australian 14th at the chequered flag.

Savadori held onto top spot, 0.154s clear of Zarco, while world champion Joan Mir completed the top three on his Suzuki.

Bagnaia was a further 0.616s behind Mir ahead of the sister Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro, while Alex Rins was sixth on the Suzuki.

Alex Marquez leaped up to seventh with his final effort on the LCR Honda, heading Lecuona, Maverick Vinales on the only Yamaha in the top 10 in FP2 and Marc Marquez on the factory Honda.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo was 2.1s off the pace in 15th in typically difficult session for Yamaha riders in drying conditions, with Petronas SRT stand-in Cal Crutchlow 20th and the retiring Valentino Rossi on the sister SRT M1 22nd.

Petrucci was shuffled back to 18th after his early run at the sharp-end, while factory KTM rider Miguel Oliveira only completed an out-lap in FP2 due to pain in his wrist from his FP1 crash.

Styrian GP - FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'31.304
2 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.458 0.154
3 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.566 0.262
4 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'32.182 0.878
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.231 0.927
6 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.311 1.007
7 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.445 1.141
8 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'32.543 1.239
9 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'32.685 1.381
10 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'32.841 1.537
11 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'33.024 1.720
12 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'33.152 1.848
13 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'33.415 2.111
14 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'33.453 2.149
15 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'33.498 2.194
16 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.589 2.285
17 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.658 2.354
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'33.684 2.380
19 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'33.906 2.602
20 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'33.954 2.650
21 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'33.954 2.650
22 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'34.582 3.278
23 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM
View full results
Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title

Previous article

Previous article

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title
