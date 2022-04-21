Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Quartararo warns Yamaha 'can't make mistakes' now Next / Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023
MotoGP News

Suzuki expresses desire to continue with Rins in MotoGP for 2023

Alex Rins says there have been no discussions about a new MotoGP contract with Suzuki, but revealed the team has expressed its desire to continue with him beyond 2022.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Suzuki expresses desire to continue with Rins in MotoGP for 2023
Listen to this article

Rins was plucked from Moto2 in 2017 to join Suzuki as its latest hotshot rookie, with the marque having found success with Maverick Vinales when it brought him out of Moto2 two years prior.

The Spaniard has since won three times with Suzuki, the latest coming at the 2020 Aragon Grand Prix.

Rins is the only other rider apart from championship leader Enea Bastianini to have scored multiple podiums in 2022 so far, with the Suzuki rider finishing third in Argentina and second last time out in America to give the Japanese marque its 500th grand prix rostrum.

Both Suzuki seats are up for grabs for 2023, with paddock rumours linking reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo to a potential switch to the Japanese manufacturer.

However, as the contract silly season gathers momentum, Rins has been buoyed by the talk coming directly from Suzuki regarding his future.

“Well, we didn’t start to talk for the next years,” Rins - who is second in the standings currently - said on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix, about his Suzuki future.

“But the good thing, and I think that it keeps me calm, Livio [Suppo, team boss] and the Japanese guys say to me that they want to continue.

“So, like this I’m more calm and I can ride in a better way compared to if I don’t have something [on the cards] for the next year. Let’s see. My manager will start talking in the next races for the next years.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the pre-season, Rins’s world champion teammate Joan Mir revealed that his priority was to remain with Suzuki beyond 2022 having been encouraged by the steps forward the team made with the GSX-RR after a tough 2021.

During the Austin weekend, Quartararo’s manager revealed rival teams have expressed interest in the Yamaha rider.

The reigning world champion insists he is not evaluating other options for 2022 because he is looking to leave Yamaha, but has stated in recent months that his future is still open having been underwhelmed by the lack of progress made with the M1.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Quartararo warns Yamaha 'can't make mistakes' now
Previous article

Quartararo warns Yamaha 'can't make mistakes' now
Next article

Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023

Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident Portugal GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes Portugal GP
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Alex Rins More from
Alex Rins
Rins didn’t expect Argentina MotoGP podium from third-row start Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Rins didn’t expect Argentina MotoGP podium from third-row start

Rins feared bike ‘explosion’ in “scary” Indonesia MotoGP fire incident Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Rins feared bike ‘explosion’ in “scary” Indonesia MotoGP fire incident

Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez

Team Suzuki MotoGP More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP qualifying delayed after Rins' Suzuki catches fire

Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand" Qatar GP
MotoGP

Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand"

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Latest news

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia explains Portimao MotoGP practice gravel scooping incident

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Espargaro leads Honda 1-2 in FP2, Bagnaia crashes

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops wet FP1 by dominant margin

Nakagami feeling "extra pressure" to save MotoGP ride
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami feeling "extra pressure" to save MotoGP ride

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.