MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
26 Aug
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
288 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook

shares
comments
Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook
By:

Ex-Suzuki team manager Davide Brivio has revealed the Japanese marque reached out to him through Facebook to enquire if Valentino Rossi would be interested in joining for its MotoGP comeback.

Brivio helmed Suzuki’s MotoGP squad from 2013 to 2020, guiding it back to world championship status again last season with Joan Mir, before announcing his departure last week to become Alpine’s racing director in Formula 1.

For its comeback season in 2015 – having withdrawn from MotoGP at the end of 2011 due to financial problems – Suzuki fielded Aleix Espargaro and then-rookie Maverick Vinales.

Brivio left his role as team manager of Yamaha in 2010 and followed Rossi to Ducati in 2011 handling his personal affairs.

In an interview with motogp.com, Brivio revealed Suzuki’s current MotoGP project leader reached out to him back in 2012 over Facebook to enquire about the potential availability of nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi – before ultimately securing Brivio as team manager.

“I worked for Valentino Rossi, he had left Yamaha and I was working for him on his personal things, his contracts, etc,” Brivio said.

“Sahara reached out to me via Facebook. It’s weird because I don’t use Facebook. I have a Facebook profile, but I don’t use it. 

“I don’t know how to use it even now. But I started looking at the messages that came in, I saw Sahara’s name and he wanted to know what Valentino Rossi’s intentions were for the future.

“He told me that they [Suzuki] wanted to return to MotoGP in 2014 and he asked if Valentino Rossi would be available to race for the team.

“I spoke with Valentino, but he said riding for Suzuki didn’t interest him. Valentino wanted to go back to Yamaha.

“And so I graciously replied to Sahara to let him know that Valentino was not interested.

“And then we started to talk a bit and Sahara asked me in the case he started a team in Italy, would I be interested?

“And I said yes that I might be interested. So, I started with them on 1 April 2013.”

Read Also:

Rossi would return to Yamaha’s factory squad in 2013 following his two-year career nadir at Ducati, remaining with the Japanese team through to the end of last season.

He will remain a Yamaha rider in 2021, but will join the satellite Petronas Sepang Racing Team with factory support.

Suzuki ultimately deferred its full-time return to MotoGP from 2014 to 2015, and by its second season was a race winner again.

Earlier in January Suzuki confirmed it would not replace Brivio in 2021, instead undergoing an internal restructure to redistribute the Italian’s former duties. 

Related video

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

Previous article

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

Seidl hopes new rules will allow F1 to scrap DRS
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl hopes new rules will allow F1 to scrap DRS

Lights, camera, champions: FIA Prize-Giving Gala 2013
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Lights, camera, champions: FIA Prize-Giving Gala 2013

Crisis-struck Red Bull asks Toro Rosso for help
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Crisis-struck Red Bull asks Toro Rosso for help

Latest news

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

2
Formula 1

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

3
Formula 1

Seidl hopes new rules will allow F1 to scrap DRS

4
Formula 1

Lights, camera, champions: FIA Prize-Giving Gala 2013

5
Formula 1

Crisis-struck Red Bull asks Toro Rosso for help

Latest news

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook

MotoGP
1h
Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

MotoGP
23h
MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

MotoGP
Jan 22, 2021
KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

MotoGP
Jan 22, 2021
Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

MotoGP
Jan 21, 2021

Latest videos

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.