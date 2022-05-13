Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / French MotoGP: Bastianini sets new lap record in FP2 Next / Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP / French GP News

Suzuki MotoGP exit bombshell not weighing on riders

Suzuki’s decision to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022 did not weigh on Joan Mir or Alex Rins during Friday’s French Grand Prix practice, according to both riders.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Suzuki MotoGP exit bombshell not weighing on riders
Listen to this article

This weekend’s race at Le Mans marks the first round since last week’s shock reveal that Suzuki will leave MotoGP at the end of the campaign, with the Japanese marque officially confirming its intentions on Thursday at Le Mans.

Despite the uncertainty this has caused for both riders, Friday at Le Mans proved strong for the Suzuki duo as Rins finished third overall and Mir was eighth having been hindered by a crash in FP2.

When asked by Motorsport.com if it was easy to put aside the Suzuki news and focus on the job at hand, Rins said doing so came “quite natural”.

“Sincerely, it was easy to focus,” Rins began.

“I’m quite happy because I was able to do that. It’s not easy trying to forget or put aside all the things that are happening, but we do it and I’m quite happy for all of this.

“The atmosphere was quite good, at least on my side.

“I felt quite good with my mechanics, with my crew chief, with my engineers. Here in MotoGP if you blink your eyes you are out of Q2.

“You have to be focused, I think I did a good job today but I did a good job.

“Yeah, I mean during all those days you think you need to be more careful this weekend, or push more or be more concentrated. But it comes quite easy, quite natural. This is good news.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Teammate Mir says these kinds of off-track distractions creep up every season, but a rider has no choice but to put it to one side when on the bike.

“During a normal year you always have some grands prix that you have some troubles,” Mir added.

“It’s normal. Maybe it’s personal, professional. You have to know how to separate all this stuff.

“It’s part of our job. Now, for sure, we are living a difficult situation. But on track it’s completely the same situation.

“We are a really good team. For sure, the atmosphere when we are working is completely the same.

“We all want the same. But maybe on one Wednesday, one Thursday, you see the team not happy and this is normal. And more in this race, everything was so new.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
French MotoGP: Bastianini sets new lap record in FP2
Previous article

French MotoGP: Bastianini sets new lap record in FP2
Next article

Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season

Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap French GP
MotoGP

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez French GP
MotoGP

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Latest news

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap
MotoGP MotoGP

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.