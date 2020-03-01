MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki won't have holeshot device for Qatar

shares
comments
Suzuki won't have holeshot device for Qatar
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 10:18 AM

Suzuki will not have its own version of the Ducati-pioneered 'holeshot device' ready for the start of the MotoGP season in Qatar, says Alex Rins.

Although the Hamamatsu manufacturer is known to be preparing its own version of the device, designed to help improve starts, Rins told Motorsport.com that he and teammate Joan Mir will have to do without when the season gets underway on March 9.

"Initially it was supposed to be ready for this test, but now we know that we won't be able to count on it even in the first race of the season," said Rins during pre-season testing in Qatar.

"The engineers are working on it, but we still don't know when we will be able to test it."

Rins was among the first to spot that Ducati was using the device when he noticed Jack Miller's bike squatting exiting corners during last year's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Read Also:

While Ducati has already evolved its holeshot device to be useable not just during the start but all throughout the race, other manufacturers are at different stages of development.

Five of the six 2020-spec Yamahas in Qatar were equipped with the device, all four factory bikes and one of the two M1s being used by Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo.

"We are continuing to fine-tune it because the starts have become a vital part of the races, and any help makes a difference," said Valentino Rossi.

Honda's Marc Marquez meanwhile was more cryptic, saying: "When one brand finds something new, the others explore its possibilities.

"For example, this starting system is already being used by Yamaha and we are trying it out too, although at the moment it is not working as we would like it to."

While Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia all demonstrated their holeshot devices in action during practice starts on the main start/finish straight in Qatar, Marquez notably did not.

Aprilia has been using its own version of the device, which lowers the front of the bike instead of the rear, since last year, while KTM is also expected to introduce it to its bikes soon having already utilised it for some years in motocross.

"The truth is that in MotoGP our starts have always been very good and for the moment we haven't needed it," said Pol Espargaro. "But seeing that everyone is starting to use it, we will surely copy it from the motocross and apply it as soon as possible."

Next article
NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races

Previous article

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races

Next article

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

Spanish GP

Spanish GP

30 Apr - 3 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

Appalachian State houses one of stock car racing’s premier collections

3
MotoGP

Petrucci: Ducati contract talks should've started

4
IROC

International Race of Champions, where art thou?

5
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

Latest videos

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery 01:43
MotoGP

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

Latest news

Petrucci: Ducati contract talks should've started
MGP

Petrucci: Ducati contract talks should've started

Why Lorenzo could regret risky wildcard decision
MGP

Why Lorenzo could regret risky wildcard decision

Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July
MGP

Ciabatti: MotoGP won't resume before June or July

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales
MGP

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market
MGP

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.