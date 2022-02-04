Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike Next / Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion
MotoGP / Suzuki launch News

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season

The factory Suzuki MotoGP squad has uncovered a revised livery for the 2022 season for Joan Mir and Alex Rins ahead of pre-season testing in Malaysia. 

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
1/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
2/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
3/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
4/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Bikes of Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Bikes of Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
5/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
6/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
7/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
8/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
9/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
10/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
11/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
12/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
13/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Bikes of Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Bikes of Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
14/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP
15/15

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The Japanese marque enters its eighth season since it returned to MotoGP full-time in 2015 in 2022 and continues with the same line-up it has done since 2019.

The 2021 season was a difficult one for Suzuki, with the marque failing to win a race for the first time since 2018.

Mir ended the season third in the standings having scored six podiums, while Rins managed just one in a crash-strewn year in which he finished 13th in the championship.

Suzuki’s year was largely blighted by a lack of development on its GSX-RR compared to the 2020 package which won Mir that season’s title.

Ahead of the first pre-season test of 2022 in Malaysia, Suzuki pulled the covers off its new bikes – revealing a revised colour scheme which features more black.

“The off-season has been a very busy one with a lot of hard work, both in Europe and in Japan,” team director and project leader Shinichi Sahara said.

“Everybody has been putting in a huge effort to prepare for a new season where we hope to be more competitive.

“We have a lot of trust in our project, and in our two riders, and we are keen to get started – not only in testing but racing.

“Our GSX-RR looks impressive and with support from our key sponsors, fans, and team members we want to put it on the top step as soon as possible.

“During the last test in Jerez [last November] we saw great potential in the new components, and the feedback from our test rider Sylvain Guintoli, as well as Joan and Alex, was pretty positive.

“Because of this we started the winter break with some nice vibes and in good spirits. Let’s see what we can show in this exciting new season.”

 

Suzuki lost long-time team manager Davide Brivio to the Alpine Formula 1 team ahead of the 2021 season.

The team elected to employ a management committee helmed by Sahara instead of signing a new team manager, but the Japanese later admitted his new role was too much for him.

Suzuki is yet to reveal who will come onboard as team manager heading into the new season.

shares
comments
Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
Previous article

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
Next article

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion Yamaha Factory Racing launch
MotoGP

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime
MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Joan Mir More from
Joan Mir
Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Suzuki’s Mir “needed” his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend Algarve GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Suzuki’s Mir “needed” his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Team Suzuki MotoGP More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir Styrian GP
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Latest news

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
12 h
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.