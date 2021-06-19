Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1
MotoGP / German GP News

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amidst MotoGP crash run

By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont

Suzuki boss Shinichi Sahara says Alex Rins is doing “what we asked of him” in response to his spate of recent MotoGP crashes, claiming “we are not worried or angry”.

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amidst MotoGP crash run

Three-time MotoGP race winner was expected to be a major factor in the 2021 title battle after finishing 2020 third in the standings, having missing the opening round with injury.

But, after a decent start in Qatar with two top six results, Rins hasn't scored a point since following four-straight race crashes from Portugal to Mugello – all of which coming while he was fighting for podiums.

After missing the Catalan GP with a broken right arm – which he suffered when he crashed into a van while looking at his phone during some cycling training – Rins is now 92 points adrift of leader Fabio Quartararo in the championship.

However, Suzuki has defended Rins' approach and says his crashes while fighting for top results is "nothing to feel guilty about", while stating the squad is working on ideas to help him correct this form.

"Honestly we are disappointed because it's a pity for him, we are not worried or angry," Sahara told Motorsport.com.

"He did what we asked of him, which is to push for wins, or to get the best position possible.

"He didn't make any major mistakes, he took some risks and he ended up with the worst outcome in the sense that he crashed.

"It's a shame, but it's nothing to feel guilty about and we do not apportion blame.

"This year he is really motivated and he has the hunger to succeed, and sometimes that hunger can lead to a crash.

"Of course, it's not the ideal situation, and we have developed some ideas to overcome it, tackling the situation from many points of view: technically, mentally, and in general strategy, so I hope that we will soon harvest the results that we truly deserve with him."

Read Also:

Rins' immediate future with Suzuki beyond 2021 is secure, after both he and world champion teammate Joan Mir have deals in place through to the end of 2022.

Both Suzuki riders will face Q1 in qualifying late this afternoon at the German GP after failing to make it into the top 10 after FP3.

shares
comments

Related video

German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1

Previous article

German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

5h
2
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

3
Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

4
Sprint

ALLSTAR: Tulsa Speedway results

5
Other rally

Shimwells Yamaha Kalahari 1000 summary

Latest news
Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amidst MotoGP crash run
MotoGP

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amidst MotoGP crash run

42m
German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1

2h
MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

5h
New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira
MotoGP

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

17h
Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments
MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments

18h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2 at the German Grand Prix 00:39
MotoGP
18h

MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2 at the German Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marc Marquez says the German MotoGP will be first “without limitations” 00:34
MotoGP
Jun 18, 2021

MotoGP: Marc Marquez says the German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022 00:41
MotoGP
Jun 17, 2021

MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring 01:29
MotoGP
Jun 15, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing 05:07
MotoGP
Jun 11, 2021

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing

More from
German Garcia Casanova
Brembo developing bigger MotoGP brake discs after Barcelona test Catalan GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Brembo developing bigger MotoGP brake discs after Barcelona test

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022
MotoGP

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride Prime
MotoGP

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride

Alex Rins More from
Alex Rins
Rins’ Barcelona MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir Catalan GP
MotoGP

Rins’ Barcelona MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm Catalan GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez

Team Suzuki MotoGP More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike Catalan GP
MotoGP

Concerned Mir says Suzuki ‘hasn’t improved’ its MotoGP bike

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal” Italian GP
MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

ALLSTAR: Tulsa Speedway results
Sprint Sprint

ALLSTAR: Tulsa Speedway results

Shimwells Yamaha Kalahari 1000 summary
Other rally Other rally

Shimwells Yamaha Kalahari 1000 summary

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Latest news

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amidst MotoGP crash run
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amidst MotoGP crash run

German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Vinales to Q1

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira
MotoGP MotoGP

New KTM chassis "not a game changer" – Oliveira

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.