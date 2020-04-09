MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki wants to keep Rins, Mir beyond 2022

shares
comments
Suzuki wants to keep Rins, Mir beyond 2022
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes
Apr 9, 2020, 11:12 AM

Suzuki MotoGP boss Davide Brivio says he hopes to keep his team's existing riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir beyond the term of their forthcoming anticipated contract extensions.

Both Rins and Mir’s contracts are up for renewal at the end of the year, although both look certain to stay at the Hamamatsu marque despite keen interest from Ducati in the latter.

Honda stunned the MotoGP paddock last month when it confirmed it had tied down reigning champion Marc Marquez to commit to a new four-year deal.

This is a move Brivio is keen on, and he hopes to be able to continue extending Suzuki’s relationship with its current riders beyond their likely next contracts.

“We are doing everything to [make] the relationship with Alex continue for as long as possible, because he is repaying [our faith],” Brivio said of Rins, who gave Suzuki’s its first brace of wins in a season last year for the first time since 2000.

“The first year [in ‘17] was very difficult for him, because he lost almost half a season due to an injury. Already in the second season there was a big step forward, [and] in his third season with us he won two races and finished fourth in the championship.”

He added: “We started this path with Mir last year. We also aim to make at least four years with him, renewing his contract [through to ‘22].

“Then we hope that these can be our riders even longer, because they are two very talented guys who be in the top group, and having two in the team is very important.”

Brivio re-iterated Suzuki has “already agreed on everything” for Rins and Mir to remain for 2021, even if nothing has been "formalised" yet.

“We have not yet formalised [the deals], because in this period everything is still a little stuck," he said. "But I think we have no problems with Rins and Mir: we want to keep them, they want to stay and we already agreed on everything. 

“It’s just a matter of signing the piece of paper as soon as possible. So I hope there will be no surprises.”

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

